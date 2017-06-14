Yasiel Puig suspended one game for flipping off Cleveland fans

Two middle fingers have cost Yasiel Puig one game.

That’s the ruling from Major League Baseball, which announced the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder’s punishment from a Tuesday night incident in which he flipped Cleveland fans the double bird after hitting a homer. After the game, Puig said they’d been heckling him and he admitted that he’d stooped to their level.

At least Yasiel Puig isn’t flipping his bat, right? (@WORLDwantsPEACE) More





#Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig on obscene gesture toward #Indians fans in dugout suite: “If I get fined, I can’t not pay it. I know I did it.” #MLB — Brian Dulik (@BrianDulik) June 14, 2017





Puig also said he’d pay the fine from MLB, but he must not have been expecting a suspension. As it turns out, Puig has elected to appeal that, according to MLB’s announcement. He’ll be able to play until his appeal is heard.

Puig is hardly the first player to flip off fans. Heck, Detroit Tigers outfielder Tyler Collins flipped off Tigers fans last season and wasn’t suspended by MLB. Hey, that might be part of Puig’s appeal.

Mike Oz is the editor of Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @MikeOz