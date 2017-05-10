Yasiel Puig attempts to break bat over knee, fails miserably

As much as every professional athlete wishes they could channel Bo Jackson, it’s just not possible. Jackson was a once in a lifetime talent and a physical freak. His exploits on the field cannot be replicated, even by the most promising players.

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Baseball contest now]

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig learned that lesson the hard way on Tuesday. After striking out in the bottom of the 10th inning, Puig attempted to take out his frustrations on his bat using one of Jackson’s signature moves. It did not go well.

Yasiel Puig turns into No Jackson. pic.twitter.com/46mCEuAHCt — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) May 10, 2017





That looks like it hurt.

Given the dangers involved with trying to break a bat over your knee, the practice is probably best reserved for only the most frustrating moments. This particular situation fit. With the game tied 3-3 in extras and a man on first, Puig had an opportunity to either advance the game-winning run or be the hero. After flailing at a 1-2 pitch, he was understandably angry.

Yasiel Puig was pretty frustrated after a 10th inning strikeout on Tuesday. (AP) More

Fortunately for Puig, the pain and embarrassment from his failed bat-breaking attempt didn’t last long. The next batter, Austin Barnes, doubled to right to give the Dodgers the 4-3 walk-off win.

Still, this serves as a cautionary tale for all baseball players. It may be tempting to try and emulate Bo Jackson, but it’s not advised. You won’t only look foolish, but you’ll have to deal with a significant bruise on your thigh for a few days.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik