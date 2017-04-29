Yankees use barrage of notable home runs to complete stunning comeback

If you turned off Friday’s Orioles-Yankees game during the middle innings, you missed a stunning display of resilience and power as the Bronx Bombers rallied from an eight-run deficit to win 14-11 in 10 innings.

In total, the Yankees hit five home runs during their comeback. That included Starlin Castro’s game-tying two-run homer in the ninth, and Matt Holliday’s three-run walk-off blast in the 10th. Prior to that, Aaron Judge connected for his eighth and ninth homers of the young season, while Jacoby Ellsbury provided a critical grand slam.

It was one those performances that is sure to capture the entire league’s attention. Sure, the Baby Bombers moniker is one everyone likes to throw around after Judge and Gary Sanchez debuted last season. But Friday was a reminder of just how deep the Yankees lineup is, and how dangerous it can be if its veterans are contributing.

Matt Holliday (center) celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run home run to beat the Orioles.

Of course, it was Judge who started the barrage on Friday, rifling a long solo home run to left field in the fifth inning. That trimmed the lead to 5-1 at that point.

In the next half inning, Baltimore’s Mark Trumbo launched a grand slam that made it 9-1 and seemingly put the game away. That was, until Judge went yard again for a two-run shot in the bottom half to cut the lead to 9-4.

But this wasn’t just any home run.

At 119.38 mph off the bat, it was the hardest hit homer measured during the Statcast era.

The ruling is in:

At 119.38 mph exit velocity, @TheJudge44's blast is the hardest-hit homer of the #Statcast era. https://t.co/db0oRFstBI — #Statcast (@statcast) April 29, 2017





Step aside, Giancarlo Stanton. Here comes “The Judge.”

After Baltimore scored two more in the seventh, the Yankees battled back again to load the bases. That’s when Ellsbury unloaded them with a home run that served as two milestones in his career.

Jacoby Ellsbury's first career grand slam is also his 100th career home run. #yankees — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) April 29, 2017





By now you could see this game moving closer to a dramatic conclusion. Then Castro clinched it with his game-tying home run in the ninth against Orioles’ fill-in closer Brad Brach.

The only question that remained at that point was how the Yankees would win it, not if. Veteran Holliday answered that one with an emphatic swing, connecting for a three-run walk-off homer that set off a wild celebration.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, this was Holliday’s third career walk-off home run. He has one each with the Rockies, Cardinals and now the Yankees, and the 10-year anniversary of his first is Saturday.

That little tidbit helps put into perspective how valuable veterans like Holliday can be. He’s been in big spots before, and he’s helped carry the weight on some really good teams. Though no longer in his prime, he’s still capable of doing that from time to time for New York, which helps keep the pressure from mounting on its young stars.

It’s anybody’s guess if the Yankees pitching will hold up. But man, the lineup is a lot of fun, and it’s going to make opponents work hard to record 27 outs.

