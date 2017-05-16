The Yankees Retired Derek Jeter's Number and Things Got Slightly Weird

Derek Jeter refused to trade positions with the greatest shortstop of his generation, so was anyone all that surprised when The Captain said, “There isn’t a person or player I would trade place with that’s playing now or ever?”

This happened on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium, where the Bronx Bombers retired Jeter’s number 2. The Yankees, who in April of 1929 became the second big-league team after the Cleveland Indians to place numbers on the backs of uniforms (a rainout prevented them from tying the Tribe for first), have now all but exhausted the supply of single-digits in the Arabic numeral system. Only “0” and negative integers remain (general manager Brian Cashman has not ruled out allowing a player to wear the former). The Yanks have retired a dozen more numbers between 10 and 51; perhaps right fielder and budding pinstriped legend Aaron Judge knew exactly what he was doing when he chose 99.

Related: Aaron Judge is Derek Jeter with Babe Ruth's swing

Trending: Mean Drunk? Alcohol Personality Study Says Maybe Not

Back to the jersey retirement ceremony on an autumnal-like (Did someone say, “Mr. November?”) Mother’s Day evening in Yankee Stadium. There were a few striking aspects of this baseball baccalaureate, possibly the final momentous occasion centered around the kid from Kalamazoo that will take place between Yankee Stadium’s foul lines, that must not pass into the ethers of Monument Park unnoticed. For instance…

The Plaque

View photos RTX35UDZ More

USA TODAY SPORTS

How many of us knew that Derek Jeter’s middle name was Sanderson (his father’s first name)? While it is honorable that a good son such as Jeter would want his father to be immortalized in a peripheral manner on the Monument Park plaque, there was always something wonderfully symmetric about the name Derek Jeter. It should have stood in bronze without that three-syllable interregnum.

2. The Noticeable Absence of A-Rod

Don't miss: 2020 Election Betting Odds Peg Trump as Favorite, Give Warren, The Rock, Kanye and Mark Zuckerberg a Shot

View photos RTSLL6R More

USA TODAY SPORTS

Alex Rodriguez, whose #13 the Yankees will likely never retire—even if he is the only Bronx Bomber to win a pair of MVP awards since Roger Maris did so in 1962—was not on hand. A-Rod spokesman Rod Berkowitz said that his client was home in Miami celebrating Mother’s Day with his mom. That is likely true, but A-Rod was also in New York City on Monday morning to appear live on CNBC. A-Rod and Jeter played the field no more than 20 feet apart for nine full seasons, but they have assiduously avoided one another since: Jeter missed nearly all of 2013 with an injury and A-Rod sat out all of 2014, Jeter’s farewell season, due to a Major League Baseball suspension based on PED use.

3. The Extemporaneous Approach

View photos RTX35UDA More

Read More