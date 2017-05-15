Yankees retire Jeter's number 2 jersey

New York Yankees ex-captain Derek Jeter (R) greets former teammates at the ceremony to retire his No.2 jersey (AFP Photo/ELSA)

New York (AFP) - The New York Yankees retired former captain Derek Jeter's No. 2 jersey before a packed Yankee Stadium and a star-studded group, including family, former teammates and other Major League Baseball legends.

Jeter becomes the 22nd Yankee to have his number retired, and his No. 2 will now be immortalized in Yankee Stadium's Monument Park alongside Babe Ruth's number three and Lou Gehrig's number four.

"I got a chance to play for a first-class organization and in front of the greatest fans in the history of sports," Jeter said.

"When you play here in New York for 20 years, I learned that time flies, memories fade, but family is forever. And I'll be eternally grateful to be part of the Yankees family."

The Yankees presented Jeter with a 14-karat white gold ring that listed his achievements. Jeter was also given a framed replica of the plaque that will be placed in Monument Park during an emotional ceremony that took place prior to the Yankees game against the Houston Astros.

His famed number two is the last single digit to be honored.

Jeter spent two decades with the Yankees and finished his career as the team's all-time leader in hits (3,465), games played (2,747), at-bats (11,195), doubles (544) and stolen bases (358).

He spent 13 years as the team captain, making him the longest tenured captain in franchise history.

Jeter is also the fifth member of his championship teams to have his number retired, joining Mariano Rivera, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada and Bernie Williams.

Others on hand to witness Jeter's number retirement included, Hideki Matsui, longtime manager Joe Torre, Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson and Dick Groch, the area scout who signed Jeter.