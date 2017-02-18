Yankees president fuels tension with Dellin Betances after winning arbitration hearing

There’s a situation brewing at Yankees camp that could have a long-standing impact on the relationship between the team and star reliever Dellin Betances.

On Saturday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported that Betances was defeated in his arbitration hearing against the team, meaning he will earn just $3M in 2017. The hard-throwing right-hander had filed at $5M, which would have set a new precedent for set up relievers.

Betances’ elevated asking price has been a source of debate among writers and even fans. Many believe Betances’ role on the team as a set up man has unfairly capped his value. Others believe he shouldn’t be rewarded based on the assumption he’d excel in the closers role.

The arbiters sided with the Yankees, but team president Randy Levine wasn’t just satisfied with a victory. Following the announcement, he fueled tension with Betances and his representation by harshly criticizing their attempt to go above a pretty firmly established pay scale.

Yankees president Randy Levine rips Dellin Betances' agents for "half baked attempt" to "use a player to change a well-established market." — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) February 18, 2017





Randy Levine said that $3 million should be a "great victory for Dellin Betances," and his $5M request "had no bearings in reality." — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) February 18, 2017





Randy Levine said that Dellin Betances' $5 million request might as well have been $50 million. "He doesn't have the stats." — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) February 18, 2017





"$5M goes to elite closers. Pitchers who pitch the 9th inn and have a lot of saves. Dellin didn't have that record. He never did." – Levine — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) February 18, 2017





Woah, man. Slow that roll.

While $2M more is a pretty significant request relative to the arbitration process, it seemed like a worthwhile one for Betances to make. After all, his numbers truly have been spectacular. Betances has been an All-Star in each of the last three seasons, posting a ridiculous 1.93 ERA while recording 392 strikeouts in 247 innings. That’s the most for any reliever over that span.

And it’s not like manager Joe Girardi has put him in advantageous positions. Betances has been the go-to guy, pitching anywhere from the fifth to eighth innings and on several occasions throwing multiple innings in order to bridge the gap to New York’s closer.

With that said, Levine’s comments on the money probably had merit just based on history, but his decision to deliver them publicly makes him look terrible and will backfire in the court of public opinion.

One thing’s for sure. They immediately got the attention of Betances’ agent Jim Murray. He wasted no time firing back at Levine.

Betances' agt Jim Murray fired back on Levine/#Yankees"If anyone is over reaching it is #Yankees with these comments" — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) February 18, 2017





More Murray, said Levine expressed "Love/appreciation" For Betances, but in arb hearing Fri didn't pronounce 1st name correctly (cont) — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) February 18, 2017





Murray said Levine called Betances "Dylan" not "Dellin" Also: "#Yankees hid behind the (arb) system. It is really unfortunate." — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) February 18, 2017





Based on Murray’s comments, it appears this tension runs much deeper than $2M.

We also heard from Betances, who arrived to camp Saturday morning looking to put the hearing behind. That was, until Levine started spouting off.

Dellin Betances said that he was going to put the hearing behind him until he heard about Randy Levine's comments: pic.twitter.com/L15yFk0eiq — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) February 18, 2017





"You look at it a little differently now. I think (free agency) will be a little easier when the time comes." – Dellin Betances — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) February 18, 2017





Betances will not be eligible for free agency until 2020. A lot can change between now and then, but the awkwardness that exists now is very real, and will require some serious work to patch up.

Needless to say, this is not an ideal way to open training camp.

