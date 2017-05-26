Yankees players don superhero costumes to visit sick children

For little kids, baseball players can seem like superheroes. They race around the bases, leap around the outfield, and hit baseballs really, really far. But several members of the New York Yankees took that one step further on Thursday — they actually dressed up as superheroes, and visited kids with pediatric brain cancer.

Their visit was part of the Yankees’ annual HOPE Week, which stands for “Helping Others Persevere & Excel.” Here’s more about HOPE Week from the Yankees website:

On each of five consecutive days during the celebration of HOPE Week, the Yankees shine a spotlight on a different individual, family or organization worthy of recognition and support.

The Yankees have been doing this since 2009, and despite Thursday’s rainout, this group of players, friends, and even a Yankees executive, brightened the days of a number of sick kids.

The rain didn't stop #HOPEWeek Day 4! We honored A Moment of Magic Foundation, with a little help from some super-heroic pitchers! ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/Ro7HLVd6ck — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 25, 2017





The Yankees partnered with the charity A Moment of Magic, which recruits college kids to dress up as princesses and superheroes and visit sick children in hospitals. And as you can see, the pictures are absolutely precious. It’s always fun to see baseball players out of uniform and just being normal people. And thanks to these photos, we know that it’s even more fun to see them dressed up as superheroes and spending time with children.

And many of the best superheroes were represented. C.C. Sabathia dressed up as Superman, and his wife Amber dressed up as Supergirl. Michael Pineda chose Wolverine, and Jordan Montgomery donned Captain America’s costume. Masahiro Tanaka dressed up as Michelangelo (the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, not the Renaissance artist). And Luis Severino decided to go full Iron Man.

He cruised to victory last night and spent this morning making dreams come true – @LuisSeverino94 is a superhero in any uniform! #HOPEWeek pic.twitter.com/OOol20D3Z3 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 25, 2017





Spiderman was also there, but he wasn’t a Yankees player in disguise.

Many pictures w memories hang in @Yankees stadium. This 1 priceless! GM Brian "Spiderman" Cashmen w @FoJFoundation adoptee Riely #hopeweek pic.twitter.com/oKwIG1gD9N — Denis Murphy (@denis_foj) May 26, 2017





It was actually GM Brian Cashman, who didn’t just wear the spider suit for their visit, but apparently wore it around the office. I guess there’s a new dress code at Yankee Stadium.

And on top of that, the Yankees are donating $10,000 to A Moment of Magic as part of HOPE Week. That will help more sick kids get more hugs from superheroes, and that is something the world definitely needs.

