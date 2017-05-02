Yankees place Greg Bird on the disabled list

On Tuesday, the Yankees announced that first baseman Greg Bird has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised right ankle. Outfielder Rob Refsnyder was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Bird fouled a ball off of his ankle near the end of spring training, but he played through it and it may explain his lackluster performance. Bird is hitting .100/.250/.200 with one home run and three RBI in 72 plate appearances.

GM Brian Cashman was recently asked if Bird’s lack of production merited a demotion to the minors, but Cashman said, “It’s not even an option for me in my mind right now, at all.”

Chris Carter is in Tuesday’s starting lineup at first base, batting eighth. He figures to see most of the time at first base while Bird is absent.

