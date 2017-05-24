How the Yankees honored the victims of Manchester bombing

The New York Yankees joined the rest of the world in sending their sympathies to Manchester after the tragic bombing there Monday night that left at least 22 people dead and another 50 injured.

The Yankees, who were hosting the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night, held a pre-game moment of silence for the victims of the bombing. They put a British flag on their video board with a message that read, “Our thoughts and prayers to the victims in Manchester.”

Then the Yankees played a rendition of “God Save the Queen,” the British national anthem.

Prior to 1st pitch, @Yankees & Royals hold a moment of silence & play "God Save the Queen" to honor the victims of the Manchester tragedy. pic.twitter.com/1VBDkdtnwo — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 23, 2017





Before the game, Yankees manager Joe Girardi was asked about security at all the ballpark in the wake of another high-profile terrorist attack. Per the New York Daily News, Girardi said:

“I think you always think about it,” Girardi said before the Yankees played the Royals in the Bronx. “I think our people have done a really good job of doing everything they can to protect our fans and protect the players and everyone involved that’s here in this building – you, me. But you’re always worried. That’s the world we live in. So you put your faith in the people that are taking care of us and you trust them.”

The Yankees held a moment of silence for Manchester on Tuesday night. (AP)

