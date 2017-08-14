Yankees fan films his soul-crushing reaction to Rafael Devers' game-tying home run

Every baseball fan knows how it feels to watch their team snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. It’s like having your soul sucked out through your nose while a tiny gnome punches all the happiness out of your beating heart.

One New York Yankees fan recorded himself experiencing all those feelings Sunday night as the Yankees blew a one-run lead right in front of his face. The Yankees were playing the Boston Red Sox, and they had a 2-1 lead in the ninth inning. With Aroldis Chapman closing and throwing straight fire as usual, it was easy to think this was a lock for the Yanks. But baseball is an unpredictable mistress — make assumptions at your own risk.

Red Sox rookie Rafael Devers came to the plate with one out in the top of the ninth, and the video below picks up with Devers at a 1-2 count, having seen three 102 mph pitches from Chapman. And then … well, this fan goes on an emotional journey, and it does not end well.

Sneak peak to tonights reaction. #Chapman vs devers 2 strikes 1 out.. the stadium as electric as its been all year until….#yankees #RedSox pic.twitter.com/DEy83luDNN — Joezmcfly (@JoezMcfLy) August 14, 2017





Devers turned on another 102 mph pitch from Chapman and clobbered it out of the yard. The Yankees had been two outs from victory, but now it was a whole new ball game. (The Yankees would end up losing the game 3-2 in ten innings.) You can see the happiness drain from that fan’s face as he watches the ball fly over the fence. He went from excited to dead-eyed disbelief in the span of 1.5 seconds. His post-homer expression says it all.

Every baseball fan can sympathize with that guy. Everyone has watched their team fight for a lead, get it, and then blow it at the last possible second. We have all been this Yankees fan at one time or another.

The good news here is that this guy has a great sense of humor about it. Someone took the reaction video and added footage of Devers’ home run, and the guy loved it.





Sad Yankees guy is doing it right. It’s baseball, and it will burn even its most devoted fans, so you have to have a sense of humor — even about the toughest losses.

Liz Roscher is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email her at lizroscher@yahoo.com or follow her on twitter! Follow @lizroscher