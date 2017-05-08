The Yankees and Cubs combined for a record 48 strikeouts last night

An 18-inning game could be good, theoretically speaking. It could feature a lot of action and drama and excitement. And that could be the case even if there’s very little scoring. But an 18-inning long game featuring four dozen batters turning on their heels in the batters box and walking back to the dugout has to be . . . trying.

That’s what happened in Chicago last night as the Yankees and Cubs combined for 48 strikeouts in their impromptu double bill, eventually won by New York. The 48 strikeouts set a major league record. There were 15 walks on the night too, as the teams combined for 583 pitches. The former record for strikeouts in a game was 43, set in a 20-inning game between the California Angels and Oakland Athletics in 1971.

Aaron Hicks struck out four times and walked twice in eight plate appearances. Chase Headley was 0-for-7 with four strikeouts of his own. The top three in the Cubs order, Kyle Schwarber, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, each struck out three times. Addison Russell and Willson Contreras struck out three times each as well.

Riveting stuff.

Follow @craigcalcaterra