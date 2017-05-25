The Yankees are courting millennials as their attendance continues to decline

You might look at the standings and the box scores and think everything is going much better than expected in the Bronx this year. The New York Yankees — in the middle of a rare rebuild — have started the season looking like a playoff contender.

They’re currently leading the AL East. Aaron Judge, their massive slugger, has been one of the season’s breakout stars. Even the Yankees’ pitching, a question mark entering the season, has been better than advertised, ranking seventh in MLB. But there’s one area where the Yankees aren’t winning this season and it might surprise you.

At the box office.

According to a New York Times story published Thursday, the Yankees’ ticket sales and revenues associated with them are both down yet again, proof that while Aaron Judge and the young Yankees are surprising some people in baseball, they aren’t yet trending high enough to attract fickle New Yorkers who have entertainment options aplenty. That’s long been an issue in New York. It’s part of the reason the Yankees have felt the pressure to pay more for marquee names in the past — even marquee names past their prime.

This year’s Yankees team is noticeably different. CC Sabathia is still around, but Mark Teixeira and Alex Rodriguez both retired last year, turning over the reigns to Judge, Gary Sanchez Didi Gregorius and eventually Gleyber Torres and Clint Frazier. Those names don’t quite resonate in New York City like Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter, though, which is why the Yankees’ struggles at the box office aren’t exactly surprising.

The Yankees installed The Judges' Chamber this week, a new section of seating for Aaron Judge fans.

Still, early success be damned, the Yankees are behind even last year’s ticket sales and revenues, which were down by $46 million. The Times reports that the Yankees were down another $14 million in the first quarter of 2017 and their per-game attendance has declined about 3,800 over the same amount of games last season. The Yankees were 22-22 in their first 44 games in 2016 as opposed to 27-17 this season.

What have the Yankees done to combat this attendance decline? They’ve begun courting millennials, writes Billy Witz of the Times:

Marty Greenspun, senior vice president for strategic ventures, visited every other major league ballpark, conducted surveys of 5,000 Yankee fans and, with several outside consultants, examined ways the club could make the stadium more convivial for young adult fans.

“When there’s a trend going south, you look at it,” Levine said. “Like a doctor, if somebody’s hurt, you look at it and try and diagnose it and fix it.”

What the Yankees found out was that younger fans were more likely to buy tickets at the last moment — as they would for a play or a concert — and attend with a group of friends. They also preferred not to spend the entire game tethered to their seats. And they wanted a good deal. So after more than a year of planning, the Yankees rolled out a series of changes.

They removed 2,100 obstructed-view seats in center field over the winter, and created plazas — the kind of gathering spots in the outfield that have become popular at other ballparks. They have also made more than 200,000 tickets available for $15 or less, including the Pinstripe Pass, which comes with a drink (soda, water or beer) and park entry, but without a seat. They hired a new social media director to help better connect with young fans.

The Yankees' attendance is down about 3,800 per game from last season.

