The New York Yankees might be ahead of schedule. In a year where the team was thought to be rebuilding, the Yankees have jumped out to the best record in baseball.

Sure, it’s still early, but it’s tough to pick apart the team’s success. At 21-9, the Yankees are the only team left with single-digit losses. While three other clubs also have 21 wins, the Yankees’ .700 winning percentage is the best in the game. The team’s +58 run differential is also tops in the league.

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Baseball contest now]

Everything is coming up Yankees right now. But if you needed more proof of that, check out how they finished Monday’s 10-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

With a runner on first, Tommy Layne actually got Billy Hamilton to ground into a game-ending double play. While a normal double play isn’t usually all that exciting, consider the batter here. Hamilton is considered the fastest player in the majors. He’s stolen nearly 60 bases in each of the past three seasons.

Making matters even more impressive is the fact that Hamilton’s ninth-inning double play was actually his second of the game.

That was the first time in Billy Hamilton’s career that he grounded into a double play more than once in a game. #Reds — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) May 9, 2017

Coming into Monday’s game, Hamilton had only grounded into 11 double plays over 1,685 career plate appearances. Considering they managed that feat a night after beating the defending champion Chicago Cubs in a marathon 18 inning game, it’s fair to say the Yankees can do no wrong right now.

It’s not just lucky instances like that fueling the team’s success, though. New York has the best offense in baseball according to wRC+, an advanced stat that measures offensive performance. The club entered Monday’s game with a league-leading 128 wRC+, just edging out both the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros, who sit at 121.

View photos Aaron Judge has been a standout on offense for New York. (AP Photo) More

Aaron Judge has been the big story, blasting 13 home runs in 117 plate appearances, but he’s far from the only Yankee who is completely mashing the ball right now. Aaron Hicks and Starlin Castro are both hitting over .333, Chase Headley and Matt Holliday have experienced offensive resurgences at the plate and Brett Gardner has turned himself into a power hitter. Over the last nine games, Gardner has hit six home runs.

Even the team’s subs are producing. Austin Romine hit an acceptable .281/.314/.406 while filling in for Gary Sanchez. Ronald Torreyes hit .311 while Didi Gregorius recovered from a shoulder injury. Both Sanchez and Gregorius are back now, giving the team and even deeper lineup and an improved defense.

The bullpen has also been excellent. Yankees relievers have combined for a 2.65 ERA thus far, which ranks fourth. And if you prefer advanced stats over ERA, the team’s 2.69 FIP ranks third, and indicates much of what they’ve done thus far hasn’t been a fluke.

Aroldis Chapman and Dellin Betances are clear standouts, but the team has also received exceptional work from Adam Warren, Jonathan Holder and Tyler Clippard. Chapman’s 3.00 ERA is actually the highest of that group. Of the nine relievers the Yankees have used this season, seven have averaged at least a strikeout per inning. Some of the relatively unknown names might be due for regression, but the bullpen has been fantastic thus far.

That’s going to be crucial, because the one place the Yankees seem vulnerable is the rotation. Even then, it’s tough to be too critical. The Yankees starters have combined for a 4.03 ERA thus far, which ranks 13th. The team’s 4.11 FIP ranks 12th.

Luis Severino and Michael Pineda look much-improved thus far. Both players have struck out at least 10 batters per nine innings and have done a fantastic job limiting walks. Jordan Montgomery has performed surprisingly well through his first five starts, posting a 3.81 ERA.

Read More