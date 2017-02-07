Yankees bet on power, add slugger Chris Carter on one-year deal

The reigning National League home run champ won’t have to take a job in Japan after all. Chris Carter, who was non-tendered by the Milwaukee Brewers after hitting an NL-high 41 home runs, will suit up for the New York Yankees in 2017.

It didn’t take much for New York to secure Carter’s services, either. The 30-year-old slugger will make $3 million on a one-year deal. That’s less than he was projected to make in arbitration, which was the reason the Brewers surprisingly non-tendered the first baseman.

Carter was hurt by the glut of available first baseman/DH-types on the market. Edwin Encarnacion and Mark Trumbo represented the higher end of those players, but teams could still opt for similar options like Mark Reynolds or Pedro Alvarez over Carter. Because of that, Carter likely had to take less in order to secure a spot with a major-league club. If he demanded more, teams could have easily turned their attention to another, similar guy.

For a while, it looked like that might happen. There were rumors Carter was seriously considering offers from teams in Japan after he wasn’t getting the major-league offers he had anticipated. If that was a negotiating tactic to get MLB teams to step up, it may have worked.

While that seems extreme for a league’s reigning home run champ, it’s worth noting Carter has an extremely limited skill set. He’ll mash home runs and walk at a decent clip, but his upside is severely limited by his inability to make consistent contact. Carter, who hit .223/.321/.499 last year, is prone to posting poor batting averages due to his whiff rate. He’s either going to strike out, walk or hit a home run every time he comes to the plate.

The Yankees may have to get creative in order to get Carter consistent at-bats. After missing most of last season with an injury, Greg Bird is back and ready to prove 2015 wasn’t a fluke. He’ll likely see the majority of the plate appearances at first, but it’s possible Carter is used in a platoon role there. Carter can fill in if Bird struggles against lefties. He’s also insurance in case Bird falters.

He can also slot into the team’s DH role. Matt Holliday is penciled in at the position now, but has experience at first and in the outfield. The Yankees were planning on rotating players in the spot anyway, so Carter is just another guy to plug in when necessary.

Even if it’s just a part-time role, $3 million is an absolute bargain for a player with Carter’s skill set. Carter won’t suddenly turn into an All-Star with the Yankees, and that’s just fine. As long as he takes some walks and hits some dingers, he’ll far outproduce that measly contract.

