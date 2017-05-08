Yankees beat Cubs in 18, Mets lose after Harvey suspended

The score board displays the New York Yankees defeated the Chicago Cubs, 5-4, in the 18th inning of an interleague baseball game Monday, May 8, 2017 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Starlin Castro drove in Aaron Hicks with a fielder's choice in the 18th inning as the New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 early Monday morning in Major League Baseball's longest interleague game ever by innings.

The teams combined for a major league-record 48 strikeouts in baseball's longest game of the season by innings, wrapping up in a tidy 6 hours, 5 minutes.

The Cubs trailed 4-1 before rallying in the ninth against Aroldis Chapman, who helped them win the World Series last year for the first time since 1908.

Hicks struck out four times, but he came up with a huge play in the final inning. He led off with a bunt single against Pedro Strop (0-2) and advanced to second when catcher Willson Contreras threw it into right field for an error. With one out and Hicks on third, Castro hit a bouncer up the middle. Shortstop Addison Russell tried to throw home, but it was wide and Hicks scored easily.

Chasen Shreve (1-0) pitched three scoreless innings, striking out pinch-hitting pitcher Kyle Hendricks with runners on first and second for the final out in New York's fifth straight win. The Yankees (20-9) improved to 19-5 since they opened the season with four losses in five games. They also matched their high-water mark from last season at 11 games over. 500.

MARLINS 7, METS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Shortly after scheduled starter Matt Harvey was suspended by the New York Mets, Giancarlo Stanton hit two more monstrous home runs off fill-in Adam Wilk that led the Miami Marlins to an emphatic victory over the Mets on Sunday.

Harvey was suspended for three days without pay for an undisclosed violation of team rules. General manager Sandy Alderson announced the punishment in a brief statement before the game. Multiple media reports indicated the penalty stemmed from the pitcher failing to show up at the ballpark Saturday.

Making his first start of the year while Edinson Volquez recovers from a blister problem, Jose Urena (1-0) and three relievers combined on a one-hitter as the Marlins snapped a three-game losing streak and handed the Mets their first shutout this season. Rene Rivera led off the sixth inning with a clean single against Urena.

Wilk (0-1) was brought up from Triple-A Las Vegas on short notice to make his first major league appearance since 2015. The journeyman left-hander was no match for Stanton, whose 20 home runs at Citi Field are the most at any visiting ballpark by a player since 2011.

Adeiny Hechavarria also homered for the Marlins.

RED SOX 17, TWINS 6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sandy Leon hit a pair of two-run homers and Chris Sale struck out 10 as Boston romped out of town with a big victory over Minnesota fueled by a season-high five homers and which finished with a 10-run ninth inning.

Sale (3-2) reached double-digit strikeouts for the sixth straight time, stretching his major league-leading total to 73.

The lanky left-hander briefly lost the lead in a four-run fifth while the Twins batted around, but Leon broke the tie in the sixth with a two-out homer off Minnesota ace Ervin Santana (5-1).

Dustin Pedroia, Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts also homered for the Red Sox, who set a season high in runs for the second straight game. Mitch Moreland had four RBIs.

INDIANS 1, ROYALS 0

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (AP) — Mike Clevinger and four relievers combined on a one-hitter as Cleveland edged Kansas City.

Carlos Santana had three hits, including an RBI single in the fifth that followed Yan Gomes' double.

Clevinger (1-0), making his first start in place of injured ace Corey Kluber, gave up a one-out double to Salvador Perez in the fourth. Clevinger walked four and struck out five in 5 2/3 innings.

Bryan Shaw struck out all four batters he faced. Andrew Miller pitched a perfect eighth, keeping his ERA at 0.00 over 15 2/3 innings this season, and Cody Allen got three outs for his ninth save in nine chances. He retired Brandon Moss with two runners on to end it.

Danny Duffy (2-3), who had given up 12 runs and 19 hits over 9 2/3 innings in losing his previous two starts, held the Indians to one run over 6 2/3 innings.

ORIOLES 4, WHITE SOX 0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Chris Tillman pitched five sharp innings in his season debut as Baltimore beat Chicago to complete a three-game sweep.

Trey Mancini had three hits and drove in a run for the Orioles, who took an early 4-0 lead against Jose Quintana (2-5) and coasted to their fourth straight victory.

