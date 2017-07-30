Yankees acquire starting pitcher Jaime Garcia from Twins

Atlanta Braves' Jaime Garcia celebrates in the dugout after hitting a grand slam off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Alex Wood during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Friday, July 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Yankees bolstered their rotation a day before the non-waiver trade deadline as they acquired Jaime García from the Minnesota Twins for a pair of minor league pitchers.

The 31-year-old Garcia is 5-7 with a 4.29 ERA in 19 starts this season. He was acquired by the Twins from the Braves on July 24 and made only one start for Minnesota. He allowed three runs and eight hits in 6 2-3 innings of a 6-3 win over the Athletics on Friday.

He is eligible for free agency at the end of the season.

The Twins received left-handed pitcher Dietrich Enns and right-hander Zack Littell.

The 26-year-old Enns was 2-1 with a 1.99 ERA in eight games (seven starts) with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and the Gulf Coast League.

The 21-year-old Littell was 14-1 with a 1.87 ERA in 20 combined games (18 starts) with Class A Tampa and Double-A Trenton. He was acquired by the Yankees from Seattle for reliever James Pazos on Nov. 18, 2016.

