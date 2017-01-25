Yahoo takes Squares Pick'em digital for the Big Game

Each morning when we decide on a suitable time to roll out of bed and attack the day, we’re immediately faced with numerous uncertainties:

Do I dare use this expired milk with my coffee? Should I take the alternative route to dodge rush-hour traffic? Is it time to exercise or for a marathon session of my favorite show?

[Ditch the paper and pen – play Squares Pick’em for the Big Game!]

Whether you take the plunge or avoid the risk, there are always upsides and downsides with every dilemma.

However, one opportunity no person should shy away from is playing in an age-old playoff pastime, the squares game.

Introducing, Squares Pick ‘Em , the first digital game of its kind on Yahoo Sports that lets football fans play along with the Big Game, sponsored by Pizza Hut.

OH. HECK. YA.

We’re taking the game-day tradition and making it easier to create, operate and follow. No more drawing lines. No more calling or traveling to watering holes to play. No need to physically chase down people to join the action. From office groups to viewing parties, challenge your family, friends and colleagues with Squares Pick’em. It’s simple. It’s fun. And it adds an entirely new dimension to the Big Game.

Best of all, Squares Pick ‘Em is free!

Anyone can sign up and simply fill out their grids through the Yahoo Fantasy app and desktop experience. After signing up, users can invite whoever to pick Pizza Hut-themed boxes on a 10×10 grid. Delicious. Each square equals a possible score at the end of every quarter of the football game. If the square you pick matches the score at the end of the quarter, you win ultimate bragging rights.

Similar to Yahoo Fantasy Football, commissioners in Squares Pick’em can set up private leagues and establish settings for their specific league before inviting friends to join.

So, is there any strategy?

Umm, no. It’s akin to opening up a pack of football cards. You may land a coveted Dak Prescott rookie card or a burnable Christian Hackenberg. The randomness is what enriches the entertainment factor.

Once all boxes are filled, and numbers are assigned hopefully you’ll score a favorable combination. In preseason, regular season and postseason games played since 1998, the most popular winners were 07 (7.4%), 03 (6.7%), 47 (6.5%), 37 (4.8%) and 14 (4.5%). Conversely, the most likely losers were 22 (.05%), 55 (.08%), 99 (.22%), 88 (.33%) and 59 (.37%).

Rally your friends, family, neighbors, pets and various unwanted acquaintances to enhance the Big Game experience NOW!

JOIN THE SQUARES PICK ‘EM PARTY HERE!