Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Picks

Pitcher
Chris Archer, TB vs. KC ($49): I wanted to avoid talking about the Royals offense, but a matchup against Archer has left me no choice. Kansas City has logged the second lowest RAA against the slider, a pitch Archer throws nearly 47 percent of the time. It is also worth noting that they are a bottom five team in the league against right-handed pitching according to wOBA.
Lance Lynn, STL at MIA ($42): While they have some pop, the Marlins are still a bottom 10 team against right-handers this year according to wOBA. Lynn should be able to use his groundball tendencies to keep their bats at bay, as Miami has the second highest groundball percentage in the league. Lynn’s strikeout rate is down a bit from his career average, but his swinging strike rate is the highest it’s been in three years (9.4 percent), which may indicate that more punchouts are coming.
Catcher
Sandy Leon, BOS at MIL ($7): Chase Anderson has thrown the ball well this season, but his peripherals are hiding a nasty little secret in the form of a 43 percent hard contact rate against lefties. Leon has had more success hitting from the right side of the plate, but still holds a .196 ISO in 51 at-bats as a lefty.
First Base
Matt Carpenter, STL at MIA ($23): Tom Koehler’s .792 slugging percentage allowed to lefties makes him a stack target every time he takes the hill. Players who adhered to this strategy in the past would have done pretty well, as he has allowed eight homers over his last five starts. Carpenter has logged a .282 ISO against opposite-handed pitchers in 2017.
Second Base
Jonathan Villar, MIL vs. BOS ($16): It’s difficult to imagine Kyle Kendrick’s start going well. The more charitable among us may want to give him a pass for his 6.32 ERA as a member of the Rockies in 2015, but we must also note that he was hammered in his four starts at Triple-A Pawtucket this year, resulting in a 6.00 ERA over 27 innings. Kendrick didn’t pitch in the majors in 2016, and there is nothing in his profile that indicates he will be able to stick around this year after allowing six runs in his season debut against the Orioles.
Third Base
Joey Gallo, TEX vs. SD ($17): As a lifelong fan of the recently retired Adam Dunn, Gallo’s stats this year bring a tear to my eye. The 23-year-old is hitting just .205 over 112 at-bats, but is tearing the cover off the ball in the process, notching a .348 ISO and 11 home runs over that span. Luis Perdomo has kept the ball on the ground at a 69 percent clip, while Gallo boasts a flyball rate of 59 percent.
Shortstop
Chris Owings, ARI vs. DET ($18): Matt Boyd’s 5.68 ERA in 12.2 innings on the road this season is indicative of a larger trend, as he has allowed 60 runs (58 earned) over just 84.2 innings away from home in his career. Owings has a chance to put up big points in this matchup, as he has notched a 5.4 RAA against the changeup, a pitch Boyd throws a quarter of the time.
Outfield
Cody Bellinger, LAD vs. PIT ($26): Chad Kuhl was actually throwing the ball well before rain forced him from his last start, but there’s no way to sugarcoat the .696 slugging percentage he has allowed to left-handed hitters this season. Bellinger has been on automatic since getting the call to the big club, having notched a .360 ISO over 50 at-bats.
Corey Dickerson, TB vs. KC ($16): Jason Hammel stemmed the tide of bad results in his last outing against the Indians, allowing one run over six innings while striking out six. We can still look to exploit the 34-year-old, as he throws his slider 35 percent of the time, and Dickerson has notched a 3.8 RAA against the pitch.
Avisail Garcia, CWS vs. MIN ($17): Phil Hughes’ strikeout rate plummets to 10 percent against right-handed hitters, contributing to a 5.78 xFIP. Garcia has shown himself to be up to the task against righties in 2017, registering a .351 wOBA to go along with a .185 ISO.
Pitcher
