Yahoo DFS Baseball: Sunday Picks

Sunday's afternoon slate begins at 1:05 p.m. and features all 30 MLB teams. With a few decent candidates to stack against coupled with some exploitable individual matchups, there's no shortage of value to be found for those who know where to look.



PITCHER



Jesse Hahn, OAK at HOU ($33):



Hahn has gotten better with every start this season, and he is coming off two excellent outings in which he allowed a total of three hits and one earned run over 14 innings. Maintaining that success shouldn't be difficult at the league's most pitcher-friendly venue. Minute Maid Park has a league-low 0.60 park factor this season after finishing 30th at 0.81 in 2016, and facing an Astros lineup that has finished among the top five in strikeouts in each of the past five seasons further raises Hahn's stock.



Dallas Keuchel, HOU vs. OAK ($52): Keuchel sports a masterful 1.22 GAA and 0.84 WHIP through four starts, and he should be able to build on his average of 28.4 fantasy points per game Sunday. The combination of playing in Minute Maid Park and the ineptitude of Oakland's lineup (3.71 runs, 8.74 strikeouts per game) makes this one of the rare games in which using both teams' starters makes sense. Keuchel also has room for improvement despite his hot start, as the left-hander's 19.7 percent strikeout rate is below his mark from each of the past two seasons.



Posey is unsurprisingly off to a strong start against lefties, as his .405 wOBA in that split lines up almost perfectly with his career .400 mark. Look for that trend to continue against Clayton Richard , who has surrendered a .415 wOBA to right-handed hitters en route to a 4.45 ERA through 30.1 innings.Goldschmidt has actually been better against right-handed pitching this season, and his .460 wOBA against them jumps to an incredible .573 at Chase Field. Rockies starter German Marquez was roughed up for eight earned runs in four innings at Coors Field in his first appearance of the season, so he's unlikely to see much improvement at the one place that has been even more hitter-friendly with a 1.65 park factor. Marquez has allowed a .390 career wOBA to righties and a .436 mark to lefties, so expect him to be exploited from both sides in what promises to be a high-scoring affair.Wong has reached base 12 times during his five-game hitting streak while flashing surprising power with four extra-base hits over that stretch. He's still priced at just $10 despite that recent success, making Wong a terrific value against right-hander Bronson Arroyo , who has allowed a .354 wOBA to left-handed hitters this season.Lamb lacks Goldschmidt's pedigree, but he has been just as effective against right-handers with a .405 wOBA this season after finishing at .374 in 2016. Marquez has been worse against left-handed sluggers in his brief career, and Arizona's clean-up hitter is as primed to drive in runs as anyone on the slate.You can't get much more low-risk than Swanson, who's priced at the minimum $7. The 2015 first overall pick has begun to stir after a slow start, scoring 27.9 fantasy points in the first two games of this series in Milwaukee. Brewers righty Matt Garza gave up seven baserunners while lasting only four innings in his first start of the season, so Swanson should be able to translate his newfound confidence into more success at the plate after posting a respectable .321 wOBA against righties as a rookie last year.Judge has found success against the majority of pitchers he's faced this season, but the young slugger has been on another level when it comes to hitting lefties. He has a .530 wOBA in that split this year, and has already launched two long balls in just 12 at-bats against southpaws. It will take more than a strong four-start stretch for Baltimore starter Wade Miley to prove that he has legitimately improved after surrendering a .360 wOBA to right-handed hitters last season, so there's little reason to sweat this matchup.This is the time to buy low on Trumbo, who's priced at just $11 despite smashing 47 long balls last season. While he's off to a slow start against pitchers from both sides of the plate, Trumbo has historically found more success against southpaws with a career .333 wOBA. Yankees rookie lefty Jordan Montgomery has surrendered a .362 wOBA and two homers to right-handed hitters this year, and he is in danger of surrendering another one to Trumbo at Yankee Stadium (1.95 home run park factor).Yelich's .333 wOBA against righties is bound to rise closer to his career .363 and last season's .386 marks as the season progresses. This matchup with Pirates righty Chad Kuhl should help him take a step in the right direction, as Kuhl is coming off a disastrous outing in which he surrendered nine earned runs to the Cubs in 1.2 innings. The second-year starter has allowed a .395 wOBA to left-handed hitters, making this as good a time as any to use Yelich.