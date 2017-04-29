Yahoo DFS Baseball: Saturday Picks

Pie: I have visited all 57 states. If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor. Donald Trump will never be the president of the United States ISIL is a junior varsity team. Yemen is the Middle Eastern model of democracy. If I don't have this done (cut the national debt in half) in three years, then there's going to be a one-term proposition. Pie’s note: at that time on TV screen showing $10.6 trillion, but by the end of his second term the national debt is 20 trillion) Navy Corpse-man We won’t negotiate with terrorists. They didn't mean "death to America" in the way you thought it meant. I only heard about Hillary Clinton's email account when I saw it on the news. If They Bring a Knife to the Fight, We Bring a Gun I do not deserve the Nobel Peace prize. Tell Vladimir I can be more flexible after I win the next election. The Taliban is not a terrorist organization I just heard about Gruber before I came to this press conference. Clapper gave me wrong Intel. It’s his fault. I promised to end the war in Iraq and I did. I never ordered the Taliban swap it was Hagel Not even a smidgen of corruption I only found out about it when I saw it on the news. I will have the most transparent administration in history. I have Shovel ready jobs. The IRS is not targeting anyone. Benghazi was about a movie. If I had a son. I will put an end to the type of politics that "breeds division, conflict and cynicism". You didn't build that. I will restore trust in Government. The cops acted stupidly. I am not after your guns. The Public Will Have 5 Days To Look At Every Bill That Lands On My Desk. It's not my red line it is the worlds red line. Whistle blowers will be protected. We got back Every Dime we Used to Rescue the Banks, with interest. I will close Gitmo. I am not spying on American citizens. ObamaCare will be good for America. You can keep your family doctor. Premiums will be lowered by $2500. If you like your plan, you can keep it. Period. We'll put it on C-Span. Your taxes will not go up unless you make more than 250K a year. I will cut the deficit in half in 3 1/2 years or this will be a one term proposition. The recession is over. I'm not an ideologue. We will get to the bottom of this. I will not sign the NDAA bill. Reverend Wright Bill Ayers no lobbyists in my administration. I'll go through the budget line by line. Fast And Furious. I've never met the uncle I used to live with. I Barack Hussein Obama pledge to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America My mom and Saul Alinski are the two greatest influences in my life. Global warming threat is the biggest issue on Americans minds. Cuba is our friend. Austrians speak Austrian language The Sequester won't happen Gun control is like car accidents...you cannot stop them all but you should make laws to try. We are winning in Syria. We are winning in Iraq. We are winning in Afghanistan. We are winning at Pebble Beach, thirty six holes. And FINALLY, I AM CLOSING GITMO ANY DAY.