Yahoo DFS Baseball: Saturday Picks

PITCHER
Stephen Strasburg, NYM vs. PHI ($55):
The Mets came into Friday's game with the second-worst wOBA and in the bottom half in K% against right-handed pitchers this season and surprisingly tagged Max Scherzer for five earned runs on nine hits in six innings. Nevertheless, the season-long trend (even if the season isn't that old) holds more weight, so back to the well we go. Strasburg is coming off his best outing of the season in his last start, when he surrendered just two runs in seven innings, while striking out 10, and he'll look put the Mets' struggles against right-handed pitching back into focus.
Michael Fulmer, DET vs. CHW ($44): The White Sox have actually looked like a major league team at times over the past week, but more often than not, their good outings come against lefties. Against righties, they still stink. Fulmer is off to a good start this season with a 2-1 record, 2.88 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 innings. While the White Sox are above average against lefties, they are near the bottom in wOBA against righties and third-worst in K%.
CATCHER
Buster Posey, SF vs. LAD ($16):
Jhoulys Chacin has yet to surrender a run in his two home starts, but in his three road starts he’s given up 19 earned runs. These home/road splits are no anomaly either, as his road ERA was 2.33 points higher than at home last year. While several Giants are likely to put up big numbers against Chacin, Posey seems the most likely, as he has nine hits in 22 career at-bats against Chacin.
FIRST BASE
Matt Carpenter, STL vs. STL ($18):
Bronson Arroyo pitched well in his last appearance, but it was probably more an anomaly than the start of a big turn-around. In four starts this season, Arroyo has surrendered 16 runs, 14 of which came prior to his most recent outing. In other words, he’s more likely to look like the guy from the first three starts than the fourth one. Carpenter is one of many Cardinals who should be able to take advantage of Arroyo, as he has a .348 wOBA against right-handed pitchers this year.
SECOND BASE
Kolten Wong, STL vs. STL ($12):
Wong is another Cardinal who should take advantage of Arroyo, and unlike Carpenter, he comes at a discount. Wong has hit safely in nine of his past 11 games, and he’s scored double-digit fantasy points in five of his past eight. He hasn’t had much success against Arroyo in his nine career at-bats, but remember, Arroyo used to be a good pitcher, something he can’t claim right now.
THIRD BASE
Chase Headley, NYY vs. BAL ($19):
Headley got off to a great start this season and three weeks in, he’s showing no signs of slowing down. Headley and the Yankees get a crack at Ubaldo Jimenez, who has been generally awful this season outside of one solid outing against the Reds. He’s historically been worse against lefties, so it’s wise to target the Yankees on the left side. Headley fits perfectly, as he’s been much better from the left side this season.
SHORTSTOP
Chris Owings, AZ vs. COL ($17):
Owings has been a pleasant surprise this season, averaging 8.0 fantasy points per game over 22 starts. He will face Tyler Anderson in what looks like a favorable matchup, as Anderson has posted a 7.11 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over five starts this season. He’s struggling at Coors Field and on the road, so his tough start has little to do with the thin air in Colorado. Meanwhile, Owings has been a force at home this season, posting a .468 wOBA.
OUTFIELD
Jacoby Ellsbury, NYY vs. BAL ($18):
As mentioned earlier, you’ll want to target lefties against Ubaldo Jimenez, and Ellsbury ranks as the second-best lefty on the Yankees this season against right-handed pitching. Ellsbury played a huge role in Friday's comeback win over the O's, blasting a grand slam in the seventh inning and plating another runner in the eighth. Ellsbury sits right in the middle of a lineup that should put up several runs against Jimenez.
A.J. Pollock, AZ vs. COL ($22): I mentioned Tyler Anderson’s troubles earlier and Owings isn’t the only solid option in the Diamondbacks' lineup. Pollock has a .704 wOBA at home against lefties this season, and considering Anderson’s issues, that number should go up.
Khris Davis, OAK at HOU ($19): Davis is on the verge of becoming a superstar, but since he’s in Oakland, he doesn’t garner a lot of attention. His price isn't a screaming bargain, but it’s still not at the level of bigger names that produce at the same rate. Davis will face Joe Musgrove, who’s allowed a .446 wOBA to right-handed hitters this season.
