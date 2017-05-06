Yahoo DFS Baseball: Saturday Picks

PITCHER



Gerrit Cole, PIT vs. MIL ($45):



I’ll start by saying that I am not overly fond of any pitcher on the slate other than Clayton Kershaw, who is a slam dunk even at $60. Cole is a guy with high upside, but he’s not shown the consistency this season. With that said, the Brewers come in with a 25.3 percent K-rate against righties this year, and while they certainly have a potent lineup, they do provide plenty of opportunities to rack up fantasy points with strikeouts.



Dylan Bundy, BAL vs. CHW ($43): Bundy doesn’t provide a lot of upside because his strikeout numbers aren’t all that impressive, but a matchup against the White Sox could provide a boost to those numbers. The White Sox have the fourth-highest K-rate against righties this season and they don’t pose nearly the threat that the Brewers do, as they rank last in the majors in wOBA against righties at .270.



Perez is one of the few Royals who have produced this season. While he’s not having a great season, he does have six home runs in just 25 games. Perez also has a healthy wOBA against righties this season, which will come in handy against Josh Tomlin , who has allowed a .453 wOBA to right-handed hitters. It also doesn’t hurt that Perez is 16-for-29 lifetime against Tomlin.Does Goldschmidt come at a high price? Certainly, but he’s worth every penny. He gets a crack at lefty Tyler Anderson , who comes in with a 7.71 ERA and will likely leave with a higher number after this game. Goldschmidt has a higher wOBA against righties this season, but his number against lefties is still solid at .349. Add in that the game is at Coors Field, and that wOBA should be higher by the end of the day.With so few quality pitching options, there are bound to be a lot of pitchers to target. The Orioles certainly fall into the category of enticing matchups, as they get a crack at Dylan Covey , who has started four games this season and twice surrendered at least six runs. Considering he’s on the road against a solid lineup, that number could be three after this game. Meanwhile, Schoop comes in with a team-high .434 wOBA against right-handed pitching this season.Due to their reliance on the long ball, the Rangers can be maddening to stack. This was the case Friday night, as they failed to get to a vulnerable Yovani Gallardo . However, it's unlikely to happen again facing Chase De Jong , who was called up from the minors for a spot start in place of the injured Felix Hernandez . It's inevitable that the Rangers will get to De Jong, and Gallo comes in with the team's highest wOBA against righties this season.Owings is off to a great this season and his salary has caught up. With that said, when factoring in the Coors Field inflation, his price is about right. Tyler Anderson ’s inefficiencies were mentioned earlier, while Owings comes in with a team-high .406 wOBA against lefties this season.Gomez is a lot like Gallo in that he’s extremely hit or miss. The strange thing about Gomez is that he doesn’t rely on just home runs to rack up fantasy points, yet he’s still wildly erratic. With that said, the matchup with De Jong is too good to pass up, as Gomez has the second-best wOBA against righties on the Rangers. Brett Anderson takes the hill for the Cubs as they try to put a disappointing loss behind them. Anderson has been the picture of inconsistency this season, with three good starts and two poor ones. This matchup will probably result in that ratio evening out as the Yankees have been solid against lefties this season, and specifically Judge, who has a league-best .649 wOBA against them. Martin Perez will face the Mariners, and though he’s been better against righties than lefties this season, historically, he’s struggled against righties. That correction could come in this game if Cruz continues to hit Perez like he has in the past. In a very small sample size, Cruz has six hits, including three home runs, in 12 at-bats against Perez. That’s not the only reason to take him though, as he enters with a 13-game hitting streak as well, with five of his seven home runs coming during that span.