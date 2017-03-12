Yadier Molina critical of WBC security after fight near Puerto Rico's family section

Puerto Rico players put family before baseball when a fight broke out near the team’s family section during Saturday’s World Baseball Classic game in Jalisco, Mexico.

No players or coaches physically entered the stands, but the entire team rushed to the scene in hopes of diffusing the situation and pulling family members to safety if necessary. The incident prompted star Yadier Molina to be very critical of the security put in place for the event by Major League Baseball.





The incident occurred between the eighth and ninth innings of Puerto Rico’s 9-4 win against Mexico. When MLB Network returned from a commercial break to begin the ninth, Puerto Rico’s players were seen gathered down the left field line. By then the situation had calmed, but it was clear something concerning had taken place.

These eyewitness accounts confirm as much.

Puerto Rican players extremely distracted by commotion off the field – most eyes in the dugout off the field… #WBCxESPN pic.twitter.com/eU9F6hXwbL — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) March 12, 2017





Beginning of off the field issues for Team Puerto Rico: Berríos was the first one to go out in front of LF stands (family section) #WBCxESPN pic.twitter.com/BCHWrO8oQx — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) March 12, 2017





Jugadores de Puerto Rico se acercan a la zona del altercado entre aficionados #WBC2017 pic.twitter.com/Ke9QwhHVS9 — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) March 12, 2017





Eventually, the families of Javier Baez and coach Ricky Bones were escorted from the stands and into Puerto Rico’s clubhouse.

Seguridad del equipo de Puerto Rico trae a la familia de Ricky Bones al dugout #WBCxESPN pic.twitter.com/GUfFiaelos — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) March 12, 2017





After recording the final out, Puerto Rico’s players left the field promptly rather than celebrating. Puerto Rico has one final game in Mexico on Sunday night against Venezuela. FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reports the team had planned to stay overnight following the game, but that might change if the players get their way.

Agent for one of Puerto Rican players says, “They all want to leave right after the game (today). They are scheduled to spend the night.” — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 12, 2017





According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, MLB officials did speak with Molina about his concerns early Sunday before sending the following email.

“At last night’s game, an unfortunate incident resulted from the conduct of a fan in the stands at Estadio de Beisbol Charros de Jalisco,” an official in Mexico wrote in an email to The Post-Dispatch. “Security staff responded quickly and relocated families to a new area. We will make all efforts to prevent another such situation.”

In an event that’s been filled with excitement and drama, it’s too bad this type of drama has marred at least one game. Here’s hoping it’s an isolated incident and that Sunday’s games are completed without further incident.

A Puerto Rico baseball fans waves Puerto Rico flags during the World Baseball Classic game against Venezuela in Guadalajara, Mexico, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Luis Gutierrez) More

