Xavi: Ronaldo trumped by 'best player in history' Messi

The Real Madrid star would likely get much more credit if his Barcelona rival were not around, according to the Spaniard

Barcelona great Xavi praised the "spectacular" Cristiano Ronaldo but said Lionel Messi remains "the best player in history."

Ronaldo and Barca maestro Messi are regularly compared and always in the discussion over the greatest players of all-time.

Xavi, a former team-mate of Messi's at Camp Nou, said Ronaldo deserved credit but feels the Portuguese attacker is trumped by the Argentine.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a born scorer, a spectacular footballer," he told A Bola TV.

"The problem is that there is Messi, who for me is the best player in history.

"That is the only problem that Cristiano Ronaldo has, but he is a player who scores and continues to mark an era."

Ronaldo's Madrid are in Champions League action on Tuesday, hosting rivals Atletico in the first leg of their semi-final.

Meanwhile, the battle between Barca and Madrid for La Liga glory is set to go down to the wire, with the Catalans leading on goal differential having played one game more.