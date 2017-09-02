Wyoming's punter somehow completely missed the ball

Wyoming punter Tim Zaleski made his collegiate debut Saturday at Iowa and had a moment he’d like to quickly forget.

Punting from his own territory down 7-3 in the final minute of the half, Zaleski received the snap cleanly but bobbled it as he went to launch the kick. The result was Zaleski just missing the ball altogether. It’s not something you see every day.

View photos (via Big Ten Network) More

Iowa was able to fall on the ball, gaining excellent field position in the process. On the very next play, quarterback Nathan Stanley capitalized on Zaleski’s gaffe by finding Noah Fant in the end zone for a 27-yard touchdown.

That gave the Hawkeyes a 14-3 lead at halftime ahead of the Cowboys and touted NFL draft prospect Josh Allen. Allen, considered by some to be the top pro quarterback prospect in the country, completed 11-of-14 passes in the first half but for only 66 yards against the tough Iowa defense.

More college football from Yahoo Sports:



– – – – – – –

Sam Cooper is a writer for the Yahoo Sports blogs. Have a tip? Email him or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @SamDCooper