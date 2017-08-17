How Wyoming's Josh Allen went from zero scholarships to the top of NFL draft boards

When his high school coach pulled him out of class late in his senior year and drove him to watch spring practice at Fresno State, Josh Allen had only one goal in mind.

He hoped to prove that the best quarterback on the field that day was the one no college wanted.

Allen had carved up opposing defenses all over the Central Valley during a decorated career at Firebaugh High School, but his rifle-armed exploits generated little buzz in recruiting circles. College coaches in talent-rich California seldom recruited somewhere as remote as Firebaugh, a two-stoplight farm town better known for producing melons than athletes.

The program most familiar with Allen was the one based less than an hour’s drive from his family’s front door. Fresno State dispatched an assistant to meet with Allen after he made some impressive throws at a 7-on-7 camp at Bulldog Stadium the previous summer, but head coach Tim DeRuyter halted communication a few months later and opted to target an out-of-state prospect instead.

Being snubbed by the school he grew up supporting weighed heavily on Allen’s mind on the way to Fresno State’s spring practice. As the Bulldogs’ quarterbacks went through passing drills, Allen grabbed a football on the sideline and attempted to match them throw for throw.

When they worked on post routes, he lofted perfectly weighted deep balls to a friend running the same pattern. When they switched to out routes, he followed suit and zipped passes to his friend in stride.

Once practice was over, Allen approached Firebaugh coach Bill Magnusson and tapped him on the shoulder.

“Coach,” Allen said, “I’m better than these guys.”

“You’re what?” Magnusson asked.

“I’m better,” Allen replied.

____________________

If Allen’s words seemed brash at the time, they only sound prescient now. The farm boy who graduated from high school with zero scholarship offers is now one of college football’s premier quarterbacks and a threat to be the first quarterback taken in next April’s NFL draft.

In his first full season as the University of Wyoming’s starting quarterback last year, Allen made many of the programs that passed on him regret that decision. He threw for more than 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns while leading a Cowboys team that won just two games the previous season to eight victories and a berth in the Poinsettia Bowl.

“I was trying to show every college they made a mistake by not recruiting me,” Allen said. “I played pissed off and I had a lot of success doing that.”

When Allen decided last winter to return to Wyoming for his senior season, many NFL scouts instantly inserted him alongside USC’s Sam Darnold and UCLA’s Josh Rosen as the top quarterback prospects in the 2018 draft class. Allen needs to take fewer risks, limit his turnovers and improve his efficiency as a senior, but he possesses the physical tools and upside that NFL scouts covet.

He stands 6-foot-5, weighs 230 pounds and delivers passes that arrive at their target as if shot out of a cannon. He also displays nimble feet, a knack for sensing danger in the pocket and the ability to throw accurately on the move, making him a threat to pass or run.

“His arm talent was evident right from the get-go, and that’s the hardest thing to coach,” Wyoming offensive coordinator Brent Vigen said. “He was raw in every other way when he got here, but I think he has grown in all areas. He’s worked really hard to learn the position and to improve his body. That’s definitely a tribute to our guys in the weight room and his willingness to work hard.”

If Allen were to go No. 1 in next year’s draft, it would be the culmination of a stunning ascent. He wasn’t nicknamed “The Chosen One” in high school like Rosen. Nor did he have his pick of schools up and down the West Coast like Darnold.

In college football’s year of the quarterback, Allen is the outlier.

____________________

How does a quarterback with prototypical NFL size, arm strength and athleticism go overlooked by almost every Division I program in the country? It could only happen somewhere as far flung as Firebaugh, a town of 8,000 people separated from the nearest freeway by almost 20 miles of rolling farmland.

To say that Firebaugh isn’t known for football is an understatement. Before Allen’s stunning ascendance, the town’s high school had produced exactly one Division I football player in its history.

