WWE's Shane McMahon rescued from emergency helicopter water landing

In what sounds like a wrestling angle but was likely a harrowing descent, the WWE’s Shane McMahon has survived an unexpected helicopter landing in the waters off Long Island in New York.

Per the FAA, McMahon and pilot Mario Regtien were aboard a Robinson R-44 helicopter equipped with pontoon skids when the copter became unresponsive around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The helicopter, en route from New York City to Westhampton, was cruising at about 1,400 feet at the time of the incident.

“We heard some noise, and it became very clear to me that I could no longer continue flying the helicopter,” Regtien told WABC. “So I decided to do an auto-rotation landing in the water.”

“It’s very unsettling when all the sudden you have something happen,” McMahon said. “You hear a bang, and then you start saying, ‘We’re going to do an emergency landing in the water.’ So yes, it was very unnerving. But again, Mario was super calm, which made me super calm. And we landed perfectly.”

McMahon later took to Twitter to thank Regtien and his rescuers

“It went as good as it could go,” Regtien said. “Landed softly, and I checked to see if he was OK. Everyone was fine, and we waited for the Coast Guard at that point. I left my shoes in the helicopter in case we had to swim.”

