WWE spoofs Oscars blunder on 'Raw'

As soon as “La La Land” producer Jordan Horowitz snatched the card from the Warren Beatty and proclaimed that “Moonlight” had actually won the Academy Award for Best Picture, the WWE writers likely started firing off texts on how they would mock this flub on “Raw” the next night.

The end result was a segment featuring tag teams The New Day and The Shining Stars. The New Day broke the news to Primo and Epico that they actually weren’t scheduled to wrestle the former WWE tag team champs and instead had a match scheduled later in the evening against The Big Show.

The comedic trio tried their best to salvage a segment that probably sounded great on paper but fell flat in front of a crowd in Green Bay that clearly wasn’t staying up late Sunday night to watch the Oscars.

Should have just stuck to Brett Favre jokes instead.