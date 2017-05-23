WWE Raw results: Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe vs Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins – who won?

The latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was aired live on 22 May from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, featuring fights that will help in building up Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV), which is scheduled for next month.
The big fight advertised for tonight was Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.
WWE Raw results:
Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe vs Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins
Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe won via submission after the Destroyer hit the Coquina Clutch on the Architect.
Bray Wyatt vs Roman Reigns
The Big Dog won via disqualification.
Akira Tozawa vs Ariya Daivari
Akira Tozawa won with a diving senton.
Dean Ambrose vs Elias Samson
Elias Samson won via disqualification.
Finn Balor vs Karl Anderson
The Demon King hit the Coup de Grace for the win.
Alicia Fox vs Sasha Banks
Sasha Banks won via pinfall after she hit the rope-hung double knee drop.
Apollo Crews vs Kalisto
Kalisto won via pinfall after he hit Salida Del Sol.
Matt Hardy vs Sheamus (Winner Picks the Stipulation for Extreme Rules)
Matt Hardy won with the Twist of Fate. He has secured the right to choose the stipulation for their match at Extreme Rules.
Austin Aries vs Tony Nese
Austin Aries hit the Last Chancery and submitted Tony Nese for the win.
Alexa Bliss vs Mickie James
Alexa Bliss won via pinfall after she hit the snap DDT.
