WWE Payback 2017 Results

WWE Payback 2017 certainly lived up to its name Sunday night, allowing several superstars to get retribution for recent losses. The eight matches resulted in two titles changing hands, and the main event likely set up a match for the No.1 championship on “Monday Night Raw.”

Braun Strowman ended the pay-per-view by defeating Roman Reigns, continuing to be the most dominant wrestler in all of WWE. He now has his eyes on the WWE Universal Championship, though Finn Balor announced his intention to reclaim the belt when he appeared on “Miz TV” as part of the Payback kickoff show.

Let’s take a look at the complete results of WWE Payback, including a recap and video for each match.

Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

Reigns stood little chance from the start. His upper body was heavily bandaged from the attack he suffered at the hands of Strowman a few weeks ago. Reigns gained momentum when he drove Strowman into the turnbuckle a few times and even hit a spear, but the big man kicked out of a potential pin. Strowman hit consecutive powerslams for the win, and he bloodied Reigns after the match by attacking him with the steel stairs. Strowman’s win clearly sets him up for a WWE Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar.

Winner: Braun Strowman

Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt (House of Horrors Match)

It was certainly one of the strangest matches in recent WWE history. The first half of the match was pre-taped with Orton and Wyatt fighting in a random house, presumably in the San Jose area. Wyatt seemed to have finished off Orton when he pushed a refrigerator onto him and jumped into a limousine that took him to the arena. Orton somehow made it to the ring and was all set to get the win after hitting an RKO. But Jinder Mahal interfered and hit Orton with his WWE Championship, allowing Wyatt to connect with Sister Abigail.

Winner: Bray Wyatt

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

Joe suffered his first loss as a singles wrestler since being called up to the main roster. Rollins rolled up Joe for the pinfall after he had been beaten down for much of the match. Joe targeted Rollins’ recently injured knee, but Rollins was able to survive and escape a sleeper hold that nearly finished him.

Winner: Seth Rollins

Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss (Raw Women’s Championship Match)

Bayley came up short in her hometown, losing the championship Sunday night. Bliss didn’t need to cheat, as she often does, taking advantage when Bayley dove head-first into the ring post. Bliss hit a DDT and got the pinfall, becoming the first wrestler to win both the Raw Women’s Championship and the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

The Hardy Boyz vs. Sheamus & Cesaro (Raw Tag Team Championship Match)

The heel turn that Sheamus and Cesaro had been teasing for a few weeks finally came to fruition. The challengers lost a hard-hitting match, one that saw Jeff Hardy lose a tooth from a kick by Sheamus. With Matt and Jeff Hardy celebrating their victories, Cesaro and Sheamus attacked them after the match, possibly continuing this feud even further.

Winner: The Hardy Boyz

Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho (United States Championship Match)

In the most surprising result of the night, Jericho defeated Owens to win back his U.S. Title. Owens was unable to escape the Walls of Jericho like he did at WrestleMania 33, tapping out to the submission. Jericho moves to “SmackDown Live” with the victory, but his title reign might be short-lived. He’s expected to take another hiatus from WWE this month, so he could lose a championship rematch to Owens as early as Tuesday.

Winner: Chris Jericho

Neville vs. Austin Aries (Cruiserweight Championship Match)

After having one of the best matches at WrestleMania 33, the two cruiserweights did the same at Payback. Neville retained his title, though he wasn’t able to win the match. The champion was disqualified because he continued to grab hold of the referee when Austin Aries had him locked in the Last Chancery. Look for them to have a rematch with a No DQ stipulation.

Winner: Austin Aries

Enzo and Cass vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (Kickoff Match)

Gallows and Anderson dominated much of the match, but Enzo and Cass stole the win. Enzo rolled up Gallows after Cass hit Anderson with a Big Boot, giving the babyfaces some revenge from the attack they suffered last week.