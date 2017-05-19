WWE: What was the backstage atmosphere like when Roman Reigns beat the Undertaker at WrestleMania 33?

Although the WWE has not made any official comments on The Undertaker's retirement, the Deadman's theatrical exit from the ring following a fight with Roman Reigns seems to be a hint that the legend's illustrious career spanning over more than two decades is coming to an end.

After losing against The Big Dog at WrestleMania 33, the Phenom laid down his signature attire in the middle of the ring, broke off from his character and kissed his wife and former WWE star Michelle McCool before vanishing up the ramp.

Since then a few wrestlers have talked about what transpired backstage following The Undertaker's fight at the grandest stage of them all. Now, Stephanie McMahon has opened up about the backstage atmosphere after The Undertaker's loss to Reigns at the pay-per-view event.

"There will never be another Undertaker... and everyone feels the same whether it's backstage or out in the arena. I think that everyone that is part of the WWE Universe is a fan of The Undertaker. There will never be anyone [else] like him," she told The Mirror when asked what the atmosphere was like among the wrestlers backstage.

Stephanie was also asked how long she's known The Undertaker, to which she replied, "Yeah. Ha ha. He would say 'maybe not that little'. He'd say 'I'm not that old'. I've known him for a very long time. He's almost like a brother to me."

When asked how she finds working for her father Vince McMahon, she said it is "incredibly challenging".

"It can be challenging from a family standpoint, right, because I think sometimes working with family you take certain things for granted, and that can be challenging, as I keep saying!" she said. "But from an opportunistic standpoint, I would never have had the opportunities that I have been given and afforded if it weren't for my father."

She further said she has to work that much harder to prove herself and because of which she keeps growing.

"The best part of working together, at least in my family, is this incredible shared passion. We all love what we do. To be able to bring different aspects of that passion literally to the table is a unique proposition and one I would never give up."

