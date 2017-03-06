World Baseball Classic 2017: Venezuela could win it all

From now until the World Baseball Classic begins on March 6, we’ll be helping you get to know each team involved in baseball’s global tournament. Today’s entry: Venezuela.

Four years ago, the Venezuelan team had a difficult run at the WBC. They were eliminated from the tournament much earlier than they expected to be, to the disappointment of their country’s fans (and themselves).

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball | 2017 Player Rankings]

Now they’re back, and they’re ready to play. (More games than last time.) And they’ve got the lineup to do it. From top to bottom, Venezuela’s team is stocked with talented players who could help them win it all. They should have no trouble rising to the top of Pool D, and everyone should have a lot of fun watching them do it.

How much fun? Well, their rotation features Felix Hernandez, ace for the Seattle Mariners. And that’s just for starters. Everywhere you look, there’s a great player. Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros is at second. The Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez is catching. And Miguel Cabrera is playing in his fourth WBC and will be manning first. The WBC is one of the only times when you can get a team full of such illustrious players, and Team Venezuela has got to feel good about their chances.

View photos Can Venezuela make up for a poor showing in 2013? More

Schedule details: Venezuela starts its WBC journey as part of Pool D. Its first game is on March 10 against Puerto Rico, and then it plays Italy on March 11 and Mexico on March 12.

’13 finish: Oof, it was pretty tough. Venezuela finished 1-2 and was eliminated after the first round. It lost to the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, 2013’s gold and silver medalists, but won one game against Spain.

Biggest stars: How do you choose the biggest stars from a lineup that’s this stacked? It’s hard, but it has to be done. Jose Altuve, Miguel Cabrera, Felix Hernandez, Salvador Perez, and Carlos Gonzalez all belong on this list.

Notable absence: There’s almost no one who isn’t on Venezuela’s team that should be. They did suffer an injury and withdrawal, though. Freddy Galvis of the Philadelphia Phillies, who hit 20 home runs in 2016, has a groin strain and won’t be competing.

Player you should get familiar with: Bruce Rondon, a reliever for the Detroit Tigers. He’s a 26-year-old hard-throwing right-hander who didn’t join the Tigers until midway through 2016. But when he did, he impressed by pitching 36.1 innings with a 2.97 ERA. And on top of that, he had 45 strikeouts, which is more than one per inning. Francisco Rodriguez might be the big name in Venezuela’s bullpen, but Rondon could easily steal the spotlight.

Do they have a chance to win? Oh definitely. There are shockingly few weak spots on this team. Their lineup is nearly unbeatable, and their rotation is led by Felix Hernandez. If everyone does what they’re supposed to do, they should have few problems dominating.

View photos Venezuela has an insane amount of star power on their team. (AP Photo) More

THREE BIG QUESTIONS ABOUT VENEZUELA

How important is Felix Hernandez? Pretty important, but he’s not the be-all end-all. They have two more incredibly capable starters. There’s Martin Perez of the Texas Rangers, who pitched nearly 200 innings with a 4.39 ERA. And there’s also Jhoulys Chacin of the San Diego Padres, who pitched nearly 150 innings with two different teams in 2017. Neither of them are nearly as flashy as Hernandez, but then again, who is?

Read More