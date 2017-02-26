World Baseball Classic 2017: Can the Dominican Republic repeat as champion?

From now until the World Baseball Classic begins on March 6, we’ll be helping you get to know each team involved in baseball’s global tournament. Today’s entry: Dominican Republic.

The Dominican Republic has one thing in mind entering the 2017 World Baseball Classic: Repeat.

After becoming only the second country to win the Classic in 2013, this well-rounded team has an opportunity to repeat history by joining Japan as back-to-back WBC champions.

Is anyone willing to bet against them?

With the return of several All-Stars, including Robinson Cano, Jose Bautista, and Nelson Cruz, and a young core led by Manny Machado, this squad is primed to do something very special. Motivation shouldn’t be a problem either. The WBC is clearly a priority for many of the country’s top players, and they aren’t just coming to hang out. They’re coming to win, and, in this instance, continue asserting dominance.

In the 2013 Classic, the Dominican Republic became the first team to go undefeated, finishing 8-0.

That can’t be topped, but it can be matched if the players collectively put their best foot forward.

Schedule details: The Dominican Republic will open Pool C play on March 9 against Canada in Miami. The team will follow with games against the United States on March 11 and Columbia on March 12.

’13 Finish: Won the World Baseball Classic title with a perfect 8-0 record. The championship game was a 3-0 win over Puerto Rico at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

Biggest stars: Robinson Cano gets the nod in large part because David Ortiz won’t be walking through that clubhouse door, but also because Cano dominated the WBC in 2013, finishing the tournament 15-for-32. This is a star-studded lineup all the way around with Machado, Bautista, Cruz, Hanley Ramirez and Carlos Santana also in the mix. And we can’t forget the legend himself, Bartolo Colon, who will help lead the pitching staff.

Notable absences: David Ortiz was the heart and soul of every team he played for, so his presence will be missed in the clubhouse. Third baseman Adrian Beltre is also likely to miss the first round after suffering a calf injury at spring training.

Player you should get familiar with: Jonathan Villar enjoyed a breakout season in 2016. His .285 average, 19 homers, 63 RBis and 62 stolen bases were all career highs, with his steals total leading baseball But that happened in Milwaukee. This is the biggest stage Villar has competed on to date, and the best opportunity for fans to enjoy his dynamic skill set.

THREE BIG QUESTION ABOUT DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Does this team have a weakness? It’s a stretch, but the bullpen looks like it could have some vulnerabilities. Yankees flamethrower Dellin Betances is not on the initial roster, but will be available to join the team later. That leaves Santiago Casilla, Alex Colome, Jeurys Familia and Fernando Rodney as the most experienced bullpen arms. That’s not a bad group by any means. Each reliever has closing experience. But it would have looked much better two or three years ago, and certainly will if and when Betances joins them.

How will the lineup be constructed? The only problem with a loaded roster is figuring out how the parts best fit together. That will again be the task of manager Moises Alou, who navigated those waters efficiently back in 2013. We’ve already noted the names, now it’s a matter of building around the Cano, Machado, Bautista and Cruz core. Truth be told, it’s the best possible problem to have, but it still requires thought.