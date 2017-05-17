Which out-of-work quarterback would you pick to run your team?

Welcome to the Wednesday War Room, where your favorite Yahoo Sports NFL writers weigh in on the most serious and critical NFL topics of the day. Read on for how you can join in. Today, we’re talking replacement quarterbacks and replacement announcers. Onward!

Question: You’re starting an NFL team and you need to pick up a quarterback. Of the talent available — Colin Kaepernick, Robert Griffin III, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jay Cutler, Tony Romo (let’s say you have a big checkbook) — which would you go after, and why?

Eric Edholm:

So many questions. Am I close to a title? I might pick Tony Romo for a one-year push. What kind of offense am I running (or willing to run)? If I have a pocket passing game, Romo or Jay Cutler might be my best options. More of a rollout/bootleg/outside-the-pocket deal? Maybe I’d be more apt to sign Kaepernick, or (gasp) Griffin. I’d also want to know who my backup or No. 3 options were in this hypothetical deal. I know I am being a little too literal here for this question, which boils down to a “who is better?” type of thing. And that’s completely fair. It’s just that their styles are so different and each have their warts. Remind you a little of the election? If so, I’ll say this: I am firmly in the #NeverFitz camp.

Kevin Kaduk:

There’s still a small part of me who believes all Jay Cutler needed was an above-average line and the same offensive coordinator for more than one season to unlock his full potential. There’s a bigger part of me who thinks he still has plenty of gas left in his tank. So count me in for writing a check that would lure him back out of the broadcast booth … and inevitably cursing when he throws an interception in the end zone on his first drive back.

Jay Busbee:

Putting aside the contractual details, and the fact that Jerry Jones would want naming rights for your first-born, you can’t really go anywhere but Romo for this one, right? Sure, the guy is as brittle as graham crackers left out in the sun, but when he’s good, he’s so very good. But if we’re sticking in the realm of possibility, you have to go with Kaepernick. Yes, he has only two speeds: throw the ball through the wall, and throw the ball through the floor. But so what? In the right offense, he could still flourish. The whole kneeling-for-the-anthem thing … yeah, that’s an issue for some. But winning cures an awful lot of angry feelings, and you’d win a lot more with Kaepernick than anybody else out on the market now.

Frank Schwab:

Brett Favre is only 47, right? Ah never mind, we won’t go down that rabbit hole. I do believe in the theory that once you’ve decided to retire, it’s over. You’ll never truly embrace the grind again after you’ve checked out. Favre was the exception, but retiring and returning was practically a hobby for him. Because of that, I’m eliminating Cutler and Romo. That brings me to Kaepernick. He’s still young, has the physical tools and is coming off a decent season on a minor-league NFL team. And the talk about “distractions” and “noise” are not based in reality. He’s my pick among those without a job.

Question 2. With the news that college football broadcaster Beth Mowins will be calling an NFL game, what announcer from another sport would you like to see working in football?

Frank Schwab:

No question, it’s WWE legend Jim Ross (checks to see if WWE is a sport … close enough). Everything is better when J.R. is calling it. Imagine Ross on the call as Blake Bortles runs around in the backfield looking to make an ill-advised pass: “Good God almighty, no! DON’T DO IT, NO! … This is making me sick.” Or when Von Miller crushes an unsuspecting quarterback: “Good God almighty, they’ve killed him! As God as my witness, Von Miller has broken Alex Smith in half!” Late in a blowout: “Somebody stop the damn game! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!” I’d pay good money for the NFL to let J.R. call a slobberknocker, er, game.

