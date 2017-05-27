Wood stays undefeated as Dodgers blank Cubs 4-0

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Alex Wood throws to the plate during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, May 26, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Wood allowed two hits over five scoreless innings, Chase Utley and Adrian Gonzalez homered, and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Chicago Cubs 4-0 on Friday night in the series opener.

Wood extended his career-high scoreless innings streak to 25 1/3, longest in the majors this season. The left-hander began the season in the bullpen, got a chance to sub for some of the Dodgers' injured starters and has remained in the rotation since.

Wood (6-0) struck out eight and walked two.

The Dodgers have won nine of their last 11 at home, and their 19-8 home record is second-best in the majors.

Jake Arrieta (5-4) continued to struggle for the World Series champions, whose three-game winning streak ended. The right-hander gave up four runs and five hits in six innings, struck out nine and walked one.

Arrieta had blanked the Dodgers in 16 consecutive innings and won his last six regular-season starts in California, but they jumped all over his fastball.

Utley homered for the second straight game leading off the third for a 1-0 lead.

The Dodgers made it 2-0 in the fourth. Corey Seager walked leading off and came home on Yasmani Grandal's double to deep left center. Seager's helmet went flying off as he rounded third and narrowly beat the tag at the plate with a head-first slide.

Gonzalez extended the lead to 4-0 on his two-run shot that scored Seager with two outs in the sixth.

Chicago got its only two hits back-to-back in the second on singles by Jason Heyward and Javier Baez. The Cubs had hit 26 home runs in their previous 14 games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: OF Andrew Toles (right knee surgery) and LHP Scott Kazmir (left hip strain) were transferred to the 60-day disabled list. Toles had ACL surgery this week, while Kazmir hasn't pitched this season. Manager Dave Roberts said Kazmir is rehabbing in Arizona, where his velocity has reached 90-92 mph off the mound. ... INF Rob Segedin, on the DL since April 19 because of a right big toe strain, will have right wrist surgery on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP John Lackey (4-4, 4.82 ERA) has an 8.00 ERA in the first inning this season and a 4.15 ERA from the second inning on. He lost to the Dodgers on April 12 despite allowing just one earned run on four hits and striking out a season-high 10 batters over six innings. He owns a 1.73 ERA against the Dodgers, his lowest against any single opponent.

Dodgers: RHP Brandon McCarthy (4-1, 3.76) beat the Cubs 2-0 on April 12 at Wrigley Field, allowing four hits in six scoreless innings, striking out four and walking three on 91 pitches. He's held hitters to a .245 average in seven starts this season.

