The Women's Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. UConn (33) 14-0 825 1

2. Baylor 15-1 783 2

3. Maryland 15-1 745 3

4. Mississippi St. 17-0 726 4

5. South Carolina 13-1 699 5

6. Notre Dame 15-2 670 7

7. Florida St. 15-2 595 6

8. Washington 16-2 544 12

9. Louisville 15-3 540 8

10. Oregon St. 15-1 509 16

11. Ohio St. 14-4 488 11

12. Duke 14-2 436 13

13. Stanford 13-3 429 10

14. Miami 13-3 388 14

15. Virginia Tech 15-0 347 18

16. Texas 10-4 346 15

17. UCLA 11-4 326 9

18. West Virginia 14-2 269 17

19. Arizona St. 12-3 263 19

20. South Florida 13-1 181 22

21. DePaul 13-4 142 23

22. Oklahoma 12-4 139 20

23. N.C. State 13-4 104 -

24. California 13-3 50 20

25. Kansas St. 12-4 46 25

Others receiving votes: Syracuse 37, Tennessee 33, Colorado 15, Green Bay 14, Texas A&M 11, Kentucky 9, Southern Cal 6, LSU 4, Oregon 3, Alabama 2, Charlotte 1.