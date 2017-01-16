The Women's Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. UConn (33) 16-0 825 1

2. Baylor 17-1 786 2

3. Maryland 17-1 744 3

4. Mississippi State 18-0 728 4

5. South Carolina 15-1 696 5

6. Notre Dame 16-2 668 6

7. Florida State 17-2 628 7

8. Washington 18-2 591 8

9. Louisville 16-4 528 9

10. Stanford 15-3 489 13

11. Oregon State 16-2 482 10

12. Texas 12-4 422 16

13. UCLA 13-4 415 17

14. Miami 14-4 401 14

15. Duke 15-3 367 12

16. Ohio State 15-5 348 11

17. Virginia Tech 15-1 322 15

18. Arizona State 13-4 265 19

19. DePaul 16-4 230 21

20. Oklahoma 14-4 202 22

21. N.C. State 14-5 140 23

22. Kansas State 14-4 121 25

23. South Florida 14-2 102 20

24. West Virginia 14-4 78 18

25. Texas A&M 14-4 42 -

Others receiving votes: Green Bay 35, Syracuse 21, California 20, Michigan 12, LSU 6, Kentucky 4, Northwestern 2, Temple 2, Drake 1, Georgia Tech 1, Texas Tech 1.