The Women's Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. UConn (32) 1-0 800 1

2. Texas 1-0 729 2

3. Baylor 2-0 719 3

4. South Carolina 1-0 685 4

5. Louisville 2-0 638 9

6. Notre Dame 1-0 637 6

7. Mississippi St. 1-0 617 7

8. UCLA 2-0 608 8

9. Ohio St. 1-1 583 5

10. Oregon 2-0 500 11

11. Duke 1-0 454 12

12. West Virginia 1-0 405 13

13. Tennessee 1-0 373 14

14. Stanford 0-2 357 10

15. Maryland 1-0 353 15

16. Marquette 0-0 309 17

17. Florida St. 2-0 272 18

18. Oregon St. 1-0 213 19

19. Texas A&M 2-0 198 20

20. California 1-0 179 20

21. Oklahoma 1-0 165 22

22. South Florida 2-0 157 23

23. Missouri 1-1 139 16

24. Michigan 2-0 121 24

25. Kentucky 2-0 56 NR

Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 41, Western Kentucky 24, Miami 17, Florida 9, Michigan St. 6, Drake 5, DePaul 4, Virginia 4, Iowa 4, Gonzaga 4, Alabama 4, Kansas St 3, Indiana 2, Georgia Tech 2, Oklahoma St. 2, Syracuse 1, Purdue 1.