The Women's Top Twenty Five
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (32) 1-0 800 1
2. Texas 1-0 729 2
3. Baylor 2-0 719 3
4. South Carolina 1-0 685 4
5. Louisville 2-0 638 9
6. Notre Dame 1-0 637 6
7. Mississippi St. 1-0 617 7
8. UCLA 2-0 608 8
9. Ohio St. 1-1 583 5
10. Oregon 2-0 500 11
11. Duke 1-0 454 12
12. West Virginia 1-0 405 13
13. Tennessee 1-0 373 14
14. Stanford 0-2 357 10
15. Maryland 1-0 353 15
16. Marquette 0-0 309 17
17. Florida St. 2-0 272 18
18. Oregon St. 1-0 213 19
19. Texas A&M 2-0 198 20
20. California 1-0 179 20
21. Oklahoma 1-0 165 22
22. South Florida 2-0 157 23
23. Missouri 1-1 139 16
24. Michigan 2-0 121 24
25. Kentucky 2-0 56 NR
Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 41, Western Kentucky 24, Miami 17, Florida 9, Michigan St. 6, Drake 5, DePaul 4, Virginia 4, Iowa 4, Gonzaga 4, Alabama 4, Kansas St 3, Indiana 2, Georgia Tech 2, Oklahoma St. 2, Syracuse 1, Purdue 1.