Women's national hoops champs pick up Penn State guard

Penn State guard Lindsey Spann (12) charges the basket as Rutgers guard Briyona Canty (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015. Rutgers defeated Penn State 76-65. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- South Carolina is adding some needed experience to its women's basketball championship squad in Penn State transfer Lindsey Spann.

Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley announced Spann's addition Monday. As a graduate, Spann is eligible to play immediately. Spann will bring some leadership and savvy to a squad that lost two junior starters in Kaela Davis and Allisha Gray since winning the NCAA Tournament last month.

Both Davis and Gray left early for the WNBA.

Spann is a 5-foot-6 point guard from Laurel, Maryland, who averaged 12.3 points a game the past three seasons. She ranks eighth all-time at Penn State with 143 3-pointers.

Spann will be the second transfer taking the court next season for the Gamecocks with Kentucky transfer Alexis Jennings eligible after sitting out this season.