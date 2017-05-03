Woman hit by stray bullet while sitting in her seat at St. Louis Cardinals game

A woman was grazed by a stray bullet while sitting in her seat at Tuesday night’s St. Louis Cardinals game at Busch Stadium. She wasn’t seriously hurt, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, but it’s still an alarming development.

Police believe the bullet came from an intersection about a mile away, where they received a shots-fired call. They think the bullet was shot into the air and landed at Busch Stadium, striking this unidentified baseball fan.

Here’s how the woman realized she’d been hit by a bullet, via Christine Byers of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

A St. Louis police said the 34-year-old woman was sitting in her seat when she felt pain to her arm, removed her jacket and noticed a small abrasion to her elbow. She went to the first aid station, and workers there contacted an off-duty police officer working a secondary security job there, police said.

Police found a bullet slug “in the immediate area around the victim’s seat,” according to police. They said it appears the bullet came from outside the stadium.

A woman was hit by the stray bullet during Tuesday's Cardinals game. (AP) More

The Cardinals released a statement on Wednesday morning about the incident:

“We are aware of an incident last night in which a fan reported being struck by a stray bullet that presumably originated from outside of the stadium. The fan was treated for an abrasion and a bruise on her arm at First Aid and released. She was interviewed by police who are investigating the matter. There is nothing more important than the safety of our fans, and the Cardinals are grateful that no one was seriously injured. We will be sharing more information with the media as further details emerge.”

It’s a bizarre turn of events, for sure. At baseball games, fans are always warned to pay attention because stray bats and balls could make their way into the stands. Stray bullets, though? That’s a new one. And a scary one.

