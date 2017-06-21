Woman testifies against ex-football player in rape trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- A woman who was raped while unconscious in a college dorm room has testified that her appearance at an ex-Vanderbilt football player's trial marks the first time she has seen the defendant face to face.

The visibly shaken woman at times cried while testifying Wednesday in Brandon Banks' trial. She told prosecutors she had only seen Banks' image in the collection of evidence.

Amid multiple court proceedings against other defendants, the woman has testified five times about the 2013 rape.

Two other ex-players were convicted and sentenced to prison after jury trials. A fourth ex-player charged in the incident has testified against his teammates.

Banks is charged with five counts of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery. The 23-year-old has pleaded not guilty. He's expected to testify.