Championship: Chelsea's on-loan midfielder seals play-off spot for Terriers

Izzy Brown's first-half goal was enough for Huddersfield to claim a 1-0 win at Wolves and book a place in the Championship play-offs.

Huddersfield Town became the first team to qualify for the Championship play-offs with a 1-0 win at Wolves.

Newcastle United joined Brighton and Hove Albion in taking the automatic route to the Premier League on Monday, although David Wagner's men remain in the promotion hunt after Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown curled home his fifth Huddersfield goal after the half-hour at Molineux.

Dave Edwards came closest to equalising for Wolves, although Collin Quaner turned in a wasteful display in front of goal and might have given the visitors breathing space.

Huddersfield are now eight points clear of seventh-placed Leeds in seventh and their Yorkshire counterparts must now hope for slip-ups from Reading, Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham as the only side outside the top six still capable of breaking into the play-off places.