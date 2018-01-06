Wolfpack QB Finley returning for final college season

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- North Carolina State quarterback Ryan Finley says he'll return for his final season of eligibility instead of entering the NFL draft.

The school released Finley's statement Saturday, with Finley saying he believes N.C. State could win an Atlantic Coast Conference title with several key starters returning on offense.

Finley was a graduate transfer from Boise State and is fifth in school history with 6,577 yards passing in two seasons. The NCAA granted Finley an additional season of eligibility in August 2016 after Finley redshirted at Boise State in 2013 then played in just three games for the Broncos in 2015 before suffering a season-ending injury.

N.C. State won nine games last season and returns a 1,000-yard rusher in Nyheim Hines and a 1,000-yard receiver in Kelvin Harmon.

---

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25