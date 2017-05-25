WNBA changes All-Star selection process, gives players vote

NEW YORK (AP) -- The WNBA is changing its All-Star voting format and will allow players and media to now join fans in the selection process for the game's starters.

The fan vote will count for 50 percent while current players and a media panel will account for 25 percent each. The change mirrors the NBA All-Star selection process that was put in place this past season.

Starters for previous WNBA All-Star Games were selected by fan votes.

Like the fans, the players and media will vote for two backcourt players and three frontcourt players. Each player and media member can vote once. Players can vote for themselves and teammates.

Voting begins on June 13 and ends on July 6. Starters will be revealed five days later. Coaches will still pick the reserves and they will be announced on July 18.

The All-Star game will take place on July 22 in Seattle.