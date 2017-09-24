Winners and Losers: Week 4 had a couple upsets and could've had a lot more

Week 4 of the 2017 college football season was quite the tease.

Sure, there were a couple of upsets including No. 16 TCU’s road win over No. 6 Oklahoma State and NC State’s road win over No. 12 Florida State. But there could have been a bunch more, even if all of the final scores don’t show it.

We’ll start with the obvious ones, like No. 4 Penn State’s walk-off win vs. Iowa. The Nittany Lions scored a touchdown on the final play to steal a 21-19 win at Iowa and avoid the upset. Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley’s throw to Juwan Johnson may end up being one of the tosses of the season.

No. 20 Florida survived a scare from Kentucky too. Though perhaps the scare was more like a gift as Kentucky failed to line up and cover Florida receivers twice, including on what turned out to be Florida’s game-winning touchdown pass. Kentucky had a chance to steal a win, but a game-winning 57-yard field goal try with no time left fell short.

No. 2 Clemson eased away from Boston College in a 34-7 victory, but don’t let that score fool you. Boston College tied the game at 7-7 in the third quarter. Yes, Clemson needed 27 fourth-quarter points to get a four-score win as the Tigers’ run game finally got going.

No. 3 Oklahoma somehow found itself trailing 31-28 to 0-3 Baylor in the third quarter. Losing to a winless team after quarterback Baker Mayfield threatened a spanking wouldn’t have been a good look. Perhaps Oklahoma realized that, as the Sooners pulled out to a 49-31 lead and then held on for a 49-41 win after Baylor recovered an onside kick with less than two minutes to go.

No. 5 USC’s winning margin came in the fourth quarter too. The Trojans beat Cal 30-20 but the game was tied 13-13 entering the fourth quarter and turned after a Cal turnover deep in its own territory helped the Trojans score 17 unanswered points.

No. 8 Michigan trailed at halftime 10-7 to Purdue before scoring 21 points in the second half for a 28-10 win. The Wolverines’ outburst was keyed by quarterback John O’Korn, who replaced the injured Wilton Speight. O’Korn threw for 270 yards and a touchdown and interception as the Michigan defense clamped down on an explosive Purdue offense.

No. 14 Miami ended up beating Toledo by 22, but that game was in jeopardy at halftime too. Toledo even led 16-10 at halftime, before Miami scored 42 second-half points to swipe the win. The game was just the second of the season for Miami thanks to postponements due to Hurricane Irma.

Some big unranked schools had scares too. Tennessee’s weird season continued with a 17-13 win over UMass. Yes, UMass. The Minutemen had a chance to drive for the game-winning touchdown with less than two minutes left but the drive went nowhere.

Nebraska trailed Rutgers 17-14 with less than three minutes to go in the third quarter before scoring 13-straight points for a 27-17 win. And South Carolina needed a field goal with four seconds left to beat Louisiana Tech.

Yeah, it could have been a crazy week. But even if it wasn’t, the weekend gave us a sign that there’s a lot of potential craziness ahead.

Here are Week 4’s Winners and Losers:

WINNERS

Texas Tech: Houston entered Saturday with the longest home winning streak in the country (16 games). Texas Tech, with ex-coach Tommy Tuberville in the booth, snapped it with a 27-24 win. Nic Shimonek threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns while TTU’s much-maligned defense forced five Houston turnovers in the win. Keke Coutee was Shimonek’s favorite target with 11 catches for 161 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Not much was expected of the Red Raiders entering the season, but Kliff Kingsbury has them off to a 3-0 start entering Big 12 play.

Wake Forest: Wake Forest is 4-0. We repeat: for the second season in a row, Wake Forest has started 4-0.

It wasn’t easy, but Wake Forest escaped with a 20-19 road win over Appalachian State by blocking the Mountaineers’ attempt for a game-winning 39-yard field goal try with just five seconds left in regulation.

