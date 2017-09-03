Winners and Losers: Texas and the teams we may have overrated heading into 2017

Making definitive judgments after the first week of a college football season is always a dangerous proposition. Unlike the NFL, there’s no preseason in college football. Week 1 is the first time teams line up since the conclusion of the previous season.

But Week 1 does give us a chance to see what teams might have been overrated at the beginning of the season. And there were more than a few teams Saturday that left us wondering if 2017 will be more of a struggle than we anticipated.

Leading off the group is Texas, which lost 51-41 at Maryland. We had Texas in our preseason top 25 and thought new coach Tom Herman was going to work similar year one magic with the Longhorns as he he did at Houston. In 2015, Herman’s Cougars went to the Peach Bowl.

While Texas wasn’t supposed to be a serious contender for the Big 12 title, an eight- or nine-win season wasn’t out of the question. Or so we thought.

Texas’ special teams was a primary reason the Longhorns were even competitive. Texas had two return touchdowns and even scored a defensive touchdown on an interception return. But the Longhorn offense averaged just three yards a carry against a Maryland defense that gave up nearly 5 yards an attempt a year ago.

And even factoring in that defensive touchdown, UT’s defense was abysmal. Maryland ran for 263 yards at over six yards a carry and had four rushing touchdowns.

Big 12 offenses are some of the best in the country. If Texas can’t stop Maryland, it’s hard to see how it’ll stop Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, let alone TCU, West Virginia and others. Herman’s rebuilding job may be bigger than we realized.

We’re wondering the same about Baylor, just up the road from Austin on I-35 in Waco, Texas. The Bears lost 48-45 to Liberty, a team making the transition from FCS to college football’s top level. The Flames are coached by former Kansas coach Turner Gill, who won just one Big 12 game in his two seasons with the Jayhawks.

Thanks to the way the school (and some former administrators) handled allegations of sexual assault, the Baylor program has seen a rash of talent departures, including quarterback Jarrett Stidham, now the starter at Auburn. New coach Matt Rhule had to not only piece together a recruiting class in less than a month’s time earlier this year, but he’s also overhauling the offensive system. Like Texas, Baylor should get to a bowl in 2017, but expecting anything more than seven wins may be asking too much.

USC is one of our favorites to make the College Football Playoff. And it still is. But don’t let the final score fool you, the Trojans had trouble with Western Michigan on Saturday. WMU lost a lot of key contributors (and its coach) from last season’s Cotton Bowl team. While the Broncos are favorites in the MAC, they’re not the caliber of Stanford, USC’s Week 2 opponent.

NC State’s sleeper status in the ACC Atlantic might have taken a hit too. While NC State is stuck in the ACC Atlantic with Florida State, Clemson and Louisville, the Wolfpack’s experienced defense figured to make it a good candidate for eight or nine wins. Saturday, NC State lost 35-28 to South Carolina.

Oh, we can’t forget North Carolina too. We had the Tar Heels at the bottom of our preseason top 25 and UNC laid an egg Saturday. North Carolina lost to Cal — picked to finish at the bottom of the Pac-12 — at home as LSU transfer quarterback Brandon Harris didn’t acclimate himself well in his Carolina Blue debut.

Maybe teams like Texas and Baylor will surprise us and post incredible seasons. After all, Washington State was a win away from the Pac-12 North title a year ago after losing to Eastern Washington and Boise State in the first two weekends of the season. Or maybe they won’t. We’re excited to find out. College football is back, and this should be a fun 2017 season.