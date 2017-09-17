Winners and Losers: Outside of Alabama, the SEC is looking rough (again)

The gap between Alabama and the rest of the SEC just continues to increase.

The Tide took care of business at home against a solid Colorado State team, winning 41-23 in a game that was not as close as the final score may suggest (CSU scored twice in the fourth against Bama’s backups). Beyond that, it wasn’t exactly a banner day for the SEC — though Vanderbilt fans would probably say otherwise (we’ll get to that in a bit).

We’ll start in the West, where LSU, at No. 12, was the conference’s highest-ranked team behind the Tide entering Saturday. That will certainly change after the Tigers were completely dominated by Mississippi State 37-7 in Starkville. LSU was totally lifeless on offense and had no answer for Nick Fitzgerald, Aeris Williams and the Bulldogs’ running attack.

Alongside LSU, No. 14 Auburn was expected to be Alabama’s top challenger in the SEC West. Maybe not. The Tigers were sluggish at home, turning the ball over five times against FCS Mercer, which lost last week to Wofford. The Bears cut Auburn’s lead to just seven points early in the fourth quarter before Auburn finally put the game out of reach on Kamryn Pettway’s third touchdown of the game with 4:50 to play.

You already know how Texas A&M started the season. The Aggies followed the UCLA disaster by barely beating FCS Nicholls last week before looking lackluster again at home, this time against UL-Lafayette. The Aggies eventually pulled away and won 45-21, but trailed at halftime to a team that allowed 767 rushing yards in its first two games. Not good.

Arkansas, coming off a 28-7 home loss to TCU, and Ole Miss, which lost at Cal Saturday night, won’t inspire much confidence either. With trips to Auburn and Georgia on the horizon, perhaps Mississippi State will emerge as a viable challenger to the Tide in the West.

View photos Mississippi State running back Aeris Williams (22) leaps over an LSU defender during the first half of their NCAA college football game against LSU in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Mississippi State won 37-7. (AP Photo/Jim Lyle) More

You know things are bad when Vanderbilt picks up the conference’s most impressive win of the weekend. With their 14-7 home win over No. 18 Kansas State, the Commodores registered their first non-conference win over a ranked opponent since 1946.

Vandy, which hosts the top-ranked Tide next week by the way, looks like a legitimate contender in the East, especially after the slopfest that took place in Gainesville. Don’t let the wacky long touchdown finish that gave Florida a dramatic 26-20 win over Tennessee overshadow how bad that game was for about 50 minutes. Things were nutty at the end when the defenses began to wear down, but that was a 6-3 game when the fourth quarter began. Neither of those teams are very good, but they are among the better teams in the East. That speaks to the conference’s averageness.

Through three weeks, No. 13 Georgia is the East’s top team, but the Bulldogs still have some questions to answer on offense. The defense is stout, no doubt, but with Jacob Eason’s status still up in the air, UGA is going to struggle throwing the ball. True freshman Jake Fromm, filling in for the injured Eason, threw the ball only 13 times in a 42-14 win over FCS Samford, completing eight balls for 165 yards and three scores. We’ll learn more about UGA with MSU coming to Athens next weekend.

Elsewhere in the East, many pegged South Carolina as an under the radar contender. That looked very far from the truth on Saturday, when the Gamecocks lost 23-13 at home to a Kentucky team that barely beat FCS Eastern Kentucky last week. And we know the Wildcats are now 3-0, but they haven’t given us much reason to believe they’ll be a factor in the conference race later in the year.

To make South Carolina’s loss worse, the team may have lost star wide receiver Deebo Samuel for an extended period of time.

And to cap things off, Missouri was embarrassed at home by Purdue. Purdue! The Boilermakers are clearly much improved under Jeff Brohm, but a 35-3 home loss after Mizzou fired its defensive coordinator is a bad look. A very bad look.

