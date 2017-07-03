Wimbledon: No. 5 seed Stan Wawrinka stunned in first round

Stan Wawrinka battled knee trouble and sloppy play en route to an early exit at Wimbledon. (Getty Images) More

In the first big Wimbledon upset, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev defeated fifth-seeded Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in five sets, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

The loss ended Wawrinka’s hopes of becoming only the ninth man to complete the career Slam.





This was the first win at a major for the 21-year old Medvedev after a successful grass-court season in which he reached the quarterfinals at Queen’s and the finals at Eastbourne.

Prior to the start of Wimbledon, Medvedev expressed confidence in how his game was trending in recents months.

“Right now, I am more confident about my game then I was before,” Medvedev told the ATP Would Tour in an interview.

That confidence translated into a scintillating display on Monday, where Medvedev took advantage of 39 unforced errors in a messy performance by Wawrinka.

Throughout the two-hour and 12-minute match, Wawrinka could be seen icing his knee and generally frustrated regarding his poor play. He now holds the dubious distinction of being only the fourth top-5 seeded men’s player since 2000 to lose in the first round of Wimbledon.

Medvedev will now play Ruben Bemelmans of Belgian in the second round on Wednesday.