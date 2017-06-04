Williams scores career-high 23 points, Sun beat Stars 85-77

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Courtney Williams scored a career-best 23 points on 10-of-11 shooting and the Connecticut Sun beat the winless San Antonio Stars 85-77 on Saturday night.

Williams also had 10 rebounds for the Sun (2-5). Alyssa Thomas added 18 points and seven assists, and Jasmine Thomas had 13 points.

Kayla McBride scored 27 points to lead the Stars (0-7), who are off to the worst start in franchise history and haven't won at home since last July. Kayla Alexander added 14 points, and Isabelle Harrison had 11. Kelsey Plum, the No. 1 overall draft pick, made her first WNBA start and had eight points and seven assists.

The Sun led by 11 after three quarters. The Stars were within three with 6:28 left, but got no closer after Williams scored four points in a seven-point run.