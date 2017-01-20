Williams: Bradley could return for No. 9 UNC at BC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) -- North Carolina coach Roy Williams says freshman Tony Bradley Jr. could return Saturday against Boston College after missing two games with a concussion.

Williams said Friday that Bradley has been cleared to play and went through a limited practice Wednesday followed by a shooting workout Thursday. He said Bradley would be on course to play as long as he has no setbacks following Friday afternoon's practice.

The 6-foot-11 native of Bartow, Florida was hurt Jan. 11 at Wake Forest when fell to the court after a collision in the lane and appeared to smack the back of his head on the floor.

Bradley is averaging 8.1 points and 5.7 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per game off the bench for the ninth-ranked Tar Heels (17-3, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

---

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25