William Gay is still at corner for the Steelers

32-year-old cornerback William Gay could be moved to safety or, possibly, released by the Steelers. As noted by Chris Bradford of the Beaver County Times, neither has happened — yet.

Gay continues to be the slot corner for the Steelers, with Artie Burns on the outside. That could change in time, based on the development of Senquez Golson and/or rookie Cameron Sutton.

Gay participated in 80.7 percent of the snaps in 2016 for a team that won the division and nearly got to the Super Bowl. He spent five years with the Steelers (winning Super Bowl XLIII) and one with the Cardinals before returning to Pittsburgh in 2013.

Last year, Gay went from starter to slot corner. He’s due to earn $2 million this year and $1.75 million in 2018.